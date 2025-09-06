Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits

BEM issues apology and keeps trains running despite disruption

Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Flooding hit Bangkok’s Cultural Centre MRT station after heavy rain and nearby construction works, though the line remains open with partial access.

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) has moved to reassure passengers after flooding hit the Cultural Centre MRT station this week. The company confirmed that the downpour, combined with nearby construction, caused water to spill into the station concourse yesterday, September 5.

The incident occurred around 8.16pm during intense evening rainfall, sparking concern online as photos and videos of waterlogged entrances quickly circulated on social media. Commuters questioned the safety of the station and the reliability of Bangkok’s underground rail system during heavy weather.

Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits | News by Thaiger

In a statement issued shortly after, BEM stressed that the Cultural Centre station remained open and operational. Passengers were able to enter and exit through entrances 1 and 4, while entrances 2 and 3 were closed temporarily for safety reasons.

“Officials are investigating the situation and working to prevent further flooding. We apologise for the inconvenience and assure the public that operations continue as normal.”

BEM added that maintenance teams were coordinating with contractors at the nearby construction site to ensure the problem is resolved swiftly. The company underlined its commitment to passenger safety while maintaining uninterrupted service on the MRT Blue Line, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits | News by Thaiger

The incident has reignited debate over Bangkok’s ability to cope with increasingly unpredictable weather. Heavy rainfall frequently overwhelms the city’s drainage systems, with construction projects often worsening the impact on already strained infrastructure.

Transport analysts noted that while the disruption was contained, the flooding highlights a broader challenge for Thailand’s capital as urban development collides with climate pressures.

For now, passengers can expect normal service at the Cultural Centre station, though BEM says it will keep entrances 2 and 3 closed until engineers are confident the site is secure.

In similar news, Kasikornbank, in partnership with Visa and transport operators, has launched a debit card payment system for MRT services to simplify urban travel. The new system allows passengers to pay fares directly with Kasikorn Visa debit cards across all MRT lines, removing the need for top-ups.

