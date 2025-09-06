Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat

Defections and rival alliances reshape balance of power in house

Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 6, 2025
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Pheu Thai was pushed into opposition after losing the prime ministerial vote, while Anutin Charnvirakul secured victory with majority support in Parliament.

Thailand’s Parliament witnessed a decisive vote yesterday, September 5, confirming Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul as the nation’s 32nd prime minister. He secured 311 votes, well above the 247 needed for a majority, defeating Pheu Thai candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri, who managed 152 votes. A further 27 MPs abstained.

The victory cements Anutin’s rise to the top of Thai politics, with the Bhumjaithai leader pledging to devote himself fully to the role.

“There will be no holidays.”

He said that every day must be used to deliver on promises.

The road to the premiership was not without drama. Nine Pheu Thai MPs defected to back Anutin, including veteran critic of Thaksin Shinawatra, Chalerm Ubumrung. Support for Anutin also came from six Thai Sang Thai MPs, four Democrats, and a Chartpattana MP.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The defections proved devastating for Pheu Thai. Once a dominant force, the party was forced to concede defeat and prepare for life in opposition, alongside the People’s Party. Pheu Thai said it would respect parliamentary traditions but vowed to one day return to government and complete unfinished policies, most notably the 20-baht flat fare for Greater Bangkok’s mass transit system.

The vote itself came after heated debate in Parliament, where members agreed to fast-track the selection motion. Bhumjaithai MP Nan Boonthida Somchai successfully pushed to move the agenda forward, paving the way for the vote.

Photo of Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput courtesy of Bank of Thailand

Coalition talks are now in full swing. Bhumjaithai is tipped to claim 12 Cabinet portfolios, with five possibly going to outsiders. Among those rumoured are outgoing Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput for finance, Supattanapong Punmeechaow for energy, and seasoned diplomat Sihasak Phuangketkeow for foreign affairs. Current commerce minister Jatuporn Buruspat may retain his position, while the justice minister portfolio remains unfilled, reported Bangkok Post.

Anutin has promised to pay respects to his ailing father before returning to Parliament for further duties. Meanwhile, rival factions within the coalition are already jockeying for influence, particularly over the defence portfolio.

