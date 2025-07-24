Punch-up with Pattaya ladyboy leaves foreigner with bloody head

Drunken row over unpaid fees spirals into violence on Soi Buakhao

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A wild brawl in the heart of Pattaya left a foreign tourist with a bloody head wound after a drunken dispute with a ladyboy and some motorbike taxi drivers. The dramatic altercation was captured on video and is now under police scrutiny.

The violent brawl broke out on Pattaya’s infamous Soi Buakhao at 4.06am yesterday, July 23, leaving the unnamed foreign national severely injured.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where they found the victim bleeding heavily from a head injury. He was given first aid before being taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Witnesses say the incident stemmed from a disagreement between the unnamed foreigner and a 38 year old transgender woman named “Panya” over unpaid fees for companionship. The situation escalated when the drunken foreigner allegedly became aggressive.

Motorbike taxi drivers in the area tried to intervene and de-escalate the situation, but things took a violent turn when the foreigner reportedly attacked one of the drivers. In self-defence, the drivers fought back, and the foreigner fell to the ground, sustaining the head injury.

Panya, who was involved in the altercation, told police that the foreigner had been pursuing her, despite her attempts to walk away. She stated that the motorbike taxi drivers had initially remained uninvolved but were eventually targeted by the foreigner, who allegedly attempted to use objects as weapons.

A bystander managed to capture the tense moment on video, showing the foreigner attempting to strike the motorbike taxi drivers, who appeared to be physically smaller than him. Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to ensure all sides of the story are fairly examined.

Conflicting witness accounts have further complicated the investigation, Pattaya News reported. Foreign witnesses claimed the motorbike taxi drivers were overly aggressive, even striking the foreigner twice, which led to his fall and injury.

These statements differ from those made by Thai witnesses and Panya, who paint a different picture of the events. Police are carefully reviewing the footage to clarify the chain of events and assign legal responsibility.

The investigation is ongoing, with further developments expected as police continue to examine the evidence.

Pictures of the brawl aftermath courtesy of Pattaya News

Meanwhile, just days earlier, another violent encounter in Pattaya left an American holidaymaker, identified as Mr Saber, bloodied and battered after a run-in with two transgender sex workers near Soi 6. The confrontation turned violent when one of the women allegedly smashed a rock into his skull.

Mr Saber had been walking through the area around 4.30am on July 15 when he was approached by the two scantily dressed transwomen.

He claims they began getting a little too handsy, and during the exchange, one of the women allegedly lifted 3,000 baht from his pocket. When he confronted them, a row broke out, leading to the rock attack.

Police are investigating the incident as the situation continues to spiral into a series of violent exchanges in Pattaya’s notorious streets.

