Lottery luck: Unsold tickets win Nakhon Phanom vendor big

A riverside ticket seller hit the jackpot after stormy weather left her with extras

What started as a tough week of poor sales and stormy weather turned into pure fortune for a lottery vendor in Nakhon Phanom, after unsold tickets left her more than 250,000 baht richer.

The lucky break occured yesterday, September 1, when the Thai Government Lottery Office announced the winning numbers. Among the winners was 44 year old Sariyaporn Nilsuang, a resident of Ban Na Luang in Thakhor subdistrict, who has spent nearly a decade selling tickets at the bustling Naga Courtyard, near the Mekong River in Mueang district.

Sariyaporn said that in the week leading up to the draw, sales had been unusually slow. Tropical Storm Nongfa lashed the region, and with the economy already sluggish, she was left holding on to 11 sets of unsold tickets. Rather than waste them, she decided to keep the tickets for herself.

At 3.10pm yesterday, as the winning numbers were broadcast from Trat province, she began checking the tickets at her stall. With no customers around, she was stunned to realise that one of her sets had scooped a third prize win, worth 80,000 baht per ticket. With three tickets in hand, she pocketed 240,000 baht and an additional 12,000 baht from a match on the last three digits.

Her total winnings: 252,000 baht.

Overjoyed, she shared her win on Facebook, posting a picture of the winning ticket number 239209. Nearby vendors said her ecstatic reaction quickly drew attention at the riverside market.

Fellow seller Wanchalerm Chimma confirmed the scene, saying Sariyaporn rushed to collect her three tickets from the stall once she realised she had hit the jackpot, KhaoSod reported.

Speaking about her plans, Sariyaporn said she intends to reinvest the money into her small business. For her, the win is not just good luck, but a lifeline after weeks of struggling to make ends meet.

In a similar stroke of luck, a vegetable vendor from Bo Win market in Chon Buri became an overnight millionaire after winning 12 million baht in the Thai government lottery.

The vendor and her husband purchased the lucky tickets following a temple merit-making visit. News of their windfall quickly spread on social media after the April 16 draw.

