Thailand’s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines

Thailand’s police are ramping up efforts to curb traffic accidents with a nationwide Road Safety Project launching on this Sunday, June 1, targeting drivers and passengers who refuse to wear helmets. The crackdown comes with hefty penalties: fines of up to 2,000 baht, doubled if a motorcyclist’s passenger isn’t helmeted.

Today, May 27, Police Lieutenant General Nitithorn Jintakanon, Commander of the Police Education Bureau, announced that Police General Kraibhun Trawadsong, Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, has ordered all police units to enforce helmet laws strictly. The move is part of a wider campaign to improve traffic discipline and reduce road accidents nationwide.

The Road Safety Project focuses on busy roads, accident hotspots, and areas near schools and universities, urging 100% compliance with helmet regulations under Section 122 of the Land Traffic Act. This law mandates that motorcyclists and their passengers wear helmets at all times for their own protection.

Police will target areas with frequent traffic violations, launching educational campaigns and stepped-up patrols to ensure adherence. Police will also collaborate with local governments, educational institutions, and private organisations to spread awareness and improve road safety culture, reported ThaiRath.

“The goal is to prevent accidents and create a safer environment for everyone on the road,” said Pol. Lt. Gen. Nitithorn. “We want all road users to follow the laws and set a good example for future generations.”

The Royal Thai Police is urging the public to cooperate fully and report any suspicious behaviour or incidents via the 24-hour Traffic Police Hotline at 1197 or the Highway Police Hotline at 1193.

With the new campaign kicking off soon, officials are sending a clear message: helmet laws will no longer be ignored, and the consequences of non-compliance will be enforced swiftly and strictly. Motorcyclists and passengers are warned to buckle up — or face fines that could seriously hit the wallet.