Chon Buri boat driver smears paint on rival, beats him with crowbar

Long-standing dispute after boat collision leads to violent attack

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Yes ข่าวศรีราชา

A Thai boat driver in Chon Buri painted a fellow driver’s face green and beat him with a crowbar, accusing the victim of behaving like a mafia. It was reported that the victim’s right ear was nearly cut off in the attack.

Rescuers from the Sawang Preteep Si Racha Foundation were called to Koh Loey Pier to assist the injured boat driver, 52 year old Noppadon. His face and clothes were covered in green paint, and he had wounds to his head, arms, and right ear, which was almost severed.

Noppadon was rushed to Queen Savang Vadhana Memorial Hospital due to significant blood loss. He was later reported to be in a stable condition.

Officers from Si Racha Police Station arrived at the scene and arrested the attacker and fellow boat driver, 32 year old Manat, who remained at the scene following the assault.

Once his condition improved, Noppadon gave his statement to the police, admitting that he and Manat had previously clashed after Manat allegedly caused Noppadon’s boat to collide with a larger vessel.

Thai boat driver attacked by crowbar
Photo via Facebook/ Yes ข่าวศรีราชา

Noppadon believed the matter had ended after that fight, but said Manat reignited it on the day of the attack. While Noppadon was resting at the pier, Manat allegedly threw paint over him before repeatedly striking him with a crowbar.

Manat confirmed there had been a prior altercation, adding that he attacked Noppadon because of his behaviour, which he described as mafia-like and controlling of the pier’s boat operations.

Thai boat driver paints rival afce in green and attacks him with crowbar
Photo via Facebook/ Yes ข่าวศรีราชา

According to Manat, Noppadon often docked his boat at the pier even when he had no scheduled passengers, leaving fewer spaces for drivers who did.

Another boat driver, Adisak, told Channel 7 that Manat had recently asked him about prison life, as Adisak had only just been released from jail. When questioned about his curiosity, Manat gave no reply.

Thai boat driver arrested after physical assault on fellow boat driver
Photo via Facebook/ Yes ข่าวศรีราชา

Adisak added that he later saw Manat walking past with a crowbar and a bucket of paint, but was ignored once more when he inquired about his intentions.

Police have not yet disclosed the exact charges against Manat. However, under Section 295 of the Criminal Code, assault causing injury can result in up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

