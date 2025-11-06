Pattaya biker fights for life after smashing into garbage truck

Police suspect speed and slick roads led to early morning crash

November 6, 2025
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing into a garbage truck during heavy rain on a major road in Pattaya in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 3.30am on November 2 on Sukhumvit Road, inbound to Chon Buri, as torrential rain soaked the streets. The slick road surface is believed to have played a major role in the collision.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation were dispatched to the scene and found the rider, identified as 24 year old Natthitimaphak Lertpatchara, lying unconscious in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors are battling to save his life.

His red Honda Wave 125 motorcycle was discovered badly damaged near the rear of the garbage truck. The truck was stationary in its lane and showed visible damage from the impact.

The truck driver, Prayut Deeying, remained at the scene to cooperate with police, while a garbage collector on duty, Boonlap Laphaiwan, told investigators that the crash happened in a flash.

“The truck was moving normally when the motorbike came speeding from behind. It looked like the rider lost control on the wet road and hit us hard.”

Police are investigating the crash and suspect the combination of speed and slippery conditions may have caused the rider to lose control.

Officers have impounded the motorcycle for examination and will review CCTV footage from nearby cameras to determine the exact cause of the accident, reported Pattaya Mail.

As the rainy season continues to batter Pattaya and the East Thailand region, authorities are urging road users to slow down and take extra caution when driving in poor weather conditions.

No charges have been filed at this stage, pending the outcome of the investigation. Police say they will interview the garbage truck driver and other witnesses in detail once they’ve reviewed the CCTV footage.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in Pattaya, particularly for motorcyclists, who remain at high risk of injury or death due to poor road conditions, speeding, and low visibility during adverse weather.

