Bangkok warehouse erupts in fireball and explosions overnight

Emergency crews battled to stop the flames from spreading further

Published: November 6, 2025, 10:56 AM
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Bangkok during the early hours, causing explosions and thick smoke as firefighters rushed to contain the fast-spreading blaze.

The inferno occurred at around 1.45am today, November 6, in Soi Rat Burana 29, in the Rat Burana district of Bangkok. Thick black smoke and intermittent blasts terrified locals as firefighters scrambled to contain the rapidly spreading flames.

Police Lieutenant Narasak Wongprotha, Deputy Inspector at Rat Burana Police Station, responded to the emergency call with officials from the Rat Burana Fire and Rescue Station and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

When they arrived, four large adjoining warehouses were already engulfed in flames. Explosions continued to erupt as crews battled the blaze, which took over two hours to bring under control.

The fire reportedly spread quickly due to the contents of the warehouses, which included electrical appliances, electric bicycles, and exhibition booths, all of which added fuel to the inferno.

Fortunately, no injuries or deaths were reported. Firefighters managed to contain the fire within the warehouse complex, preventing it from reaching nearby buildings.

Muhammad, a 40 year old security guard on duty at the time, recounted the terrifying moment the fire began.

“I saw smoke coming out from one of the warehouses and immediately called for help. But before anyone arrived, the fire had already spread fast. There were several loud explosions.”

Police have yet to determine the cause of the fire. Forensic investigators and related agencies are expected to examine the scene in the coming days to identify what triggered the blaze.

An initial damage assessment is still underway, though the destruction of the stored goods is expected to be substantial, reported KhaoSod.

Police are continuing to collect witness statements and will examine any CCTV footage from the surrounding area as part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident has once again raised concerns about fire safety and storage practices in warehouse facilities across the capital, particularly those storing flammable or electrical goods.

