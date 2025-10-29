Myanmar man stabs sister’s boyfriend in Sri Racha love row

Puntid Tantivangphaisal | Published: October 29, 2025, 2:25 PM
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A Myanmar man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed twice in a jealous rage by his girlfriend’s brother during a heated altercation in Sri Racha.

The incident took place around 7pm yesterday, October 28, at a condominium near Nong Kham Police Station in Chon Buri. The victim, 30 year old Ang Phiang Pha Yae, was found with serious stab wounds to his left ribcage and elbow outside a fourth-floor unit.

Emergency responders from the Pureiyangtai Sri Racha Rescue Centre arrived quickly at the scene. The injured man was carried down from the fourth floor and received first aid from the Lantorn emergency unit of Somdej Phra Boromratchathewi Hospital na Sri Racha, before being transported for further treatment.

The alleged attacker, 22 year old Ta Pai, was found inside the apartment with minor injuries and surrendered to police without resistance. Officers recovered a folding knife believed to be the weapon used in the attack. Bloodstains were found throughout the hallway and stairwell.

Due to a language barrier, an interpreter was called in to assist with the investigation, as neither the suspect nor the victim spoke Thai.

According to preliminary statements, the motive for the attack stemmed from an ongoing dispute. Ang had reportedly been pursuing a romantic relationship with Thin Thin Nwe, the suspect’s 27 year old sister. The siblings all shared the apartment.

Police learned that Ta Pai had previously warned Ang to stay away from his sister. However, on the evening of the attack, Ang visited the apartment again, which triggered another confrontation.

The verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight in the corridor outside the unit. During the struggle, Ta Pai allegedly drew the knife and stabbed the victim twice before retreating to the apartment, reported The Pattaya News.

Police secured the crime scene and collected evidence, including witness accounts and the knife. Ta Pai was taken into custody for further interrogation.

As of the latest update, Ang Phiang Pha Yae remains under medical care.

Investigation is ongoing.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal | Published: October 29, 2025, 2:25 PM
