Towed van bursts into flames near Sri Racha District Office

Published: October 31, 2025, 1:09 PM
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A van caught fire while being towed near a district office in Sri Racha, prompting a swift response from firefighters to contain the early morning blaze.

The fiery incident occurred around 1.10am yesterday, October 30, near the Sri Racha District Office in Chon Buri. Emergency crews from the Sri Racha Municipal Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre were alerted to the blaze and dispatched two fire engines to tackle the inferno.

By the time firefighters arrived, the Toyota van was fully engulfed in flames. Crews brought the blaze under control within 15 minutes, but the van was destroyed.

The van, registered in Bangkok (อษ 9315), had reportedly broken down earlier in the evening. According to witnesses, a young woman had been driving the gasoline-powered vehicle when it suffered a mechanical failure near the district office. She called her father for help, who later arrived in a pickup truck to tow the van off the main road.

The plan was to leave the vehicle on district office grounds overnight for a mechanic to inspect it in the morning. However, as they approached the entrance, thick smoke began billowing from under the bonnet.

The father stopped the vehicle immediately, but flames quickly erupted from the engine compartment. Within moments, the van was completely ablaze, drawing concern from passing motorists.

Initial findings from firefighters suggest the fire was caused by a fuel leak in the oil system, which may have ignited after coming into contact with a spark during towing.

Despite the large blaze, no injuries were reported, and the quick response from firefighters helped prevent the fire from spreading to nearby property or vehicles, reported The Pattaya News.

Officials have launched a further investigation to determine the exact cause of the mechanical failure and confirm whether the blaze was the result of a preventable fault.

The charred remains of the van were later removed from the scene, and police reminded motorists to conduct regular vehicle maintenance to reduce the risk of roadside fires.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.