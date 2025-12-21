Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies

Monitoring officials urge caution in northern, northeastern, and southern regions after multiple tremors recorded near the Thai border

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 21, 2025, 11:58 AM
82 2 minutes read
Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies | Thaiger

Thailand’s Earthquake Monitoring Division has issued a cautionary update after a series of earthquakes were recorded in and around the country in the early hours of December 21, underscoring heightened seismic activity across the region.

According to the Thailand Earthquake Monitoring Division, tremors were detected multiple times overnight and into the morning, with the strongest nearby activity occurring close enough to be felt in parts of northern Thailand. While no major damage or injuries have been reported, authorities warned residents to remain alert, particularly in the North, Northeast, and South.

Data released by the division shows that between midnight and 9am on December 21, a series of moderate earthquakes occurred near Thailand’s borders, largely centered in neighboring Myanmar and Vietnam. The closest event to Thai territory struck at 2:55am, registering a magnitude of 2.3, with an epicenter approximately 38 kilometers west of Khun Yuam district in Mae Hong Son. Residents in nearby areas reported light shaking.

Earlier tremors were also recorded on December 20, including a magnitude 2.4 earthquake roughly 152 kilometers southwest of Khun Yuam and another of similar strength about 189 kilometers northwest of Mae Hong Son. While these quakes were relatively small, their frequency has drawn attention from monitoring agencies.Photo via Earthquake Monitoring Division

Seismic activity was not limited to Thailand’s immediate vicinity. On December 21, global monitoring systems issued a red alert for a magnitude 5.5 earthquake in the Balleny Islands region, highlighting broader tectonic instability worldwide. Although that event occurred far from Southeast Asia, experts note that increased global seismic activity often heightens public concern closer to home.

Additional regional earthquakes were recorded in Vietnam, including a magnitude 3.6 quake about 326 kilometers southeast of Ubon Ratchathani on December 20, followed by a stronger magnitude 4.0 event later the same day. Several earthquakes between magnitude 3.1 and 3.6 were also logged in Myanmar over the past three days, some within 100 kilometers of the Thai border.

Officials emphasized that Thailand is not sitting directly on a major fault line but is influenced by active seismic zones in neighboring countries. “These are not unusual events individually,” a monitoring official said, “but clusters like this warrant close observation.”

Related Articles

The division advised the public to stay informed through official channels, secure heavy objects in homes, and review basic earthquake safety procedures. Engineers and local authorities continue to assess potential risks, particularly in mountainous border provinces.

As of midday December 21, monitoring continues, and officials said updates will be issued if seismic activity intensifies or conditions change. These incidences were first reported by komchadluek.

Latest Thailand News
Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party gains momentum as key player in Thai elections

1 minute ago
Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies | Thaiger Thailand News

Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies

35 minutes ago
Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98

56 minutes ago
Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand Flooding Update: Travel Conditions Stabilize Across the Region

2 hours ago
Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws

2 hours ago
Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Widespread Power Outages on December 21st in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Nonthaburi

2 hours ago
US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week | Thaiger Thailand News

US pushes for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire compliance by next week

2 hours ago
Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Troops Recapture Hill 350 Near Ta Kwai Temple as Bodies of Fallen Soldiers Recovered

21 hours ago
Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Air Force Bombs Casino Near Trat Border Amid Escalating Clashes

22 hours ago
Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Navy Fires Warning Shots After Cambodian Vessel Enters Thai Waters

23 hours ago
M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday | Thaiger Thailand News

M6 Motorway Offers 196 Kilometers of Free Travel During New Year Holiday

1 day ago
Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire Destroys Shops at Rong Kluea Market on Thai-Cambodian Border

1 day ago
Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man cheats eating challenge in Bangkok for 20,000-baht prize

2 days ago
Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Thailand News

Soldiers feed animals left behind after evacuations in Sa Kaeo

2 days ago
NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition | Thaiger Events

NEON Countdown 2025 unveils historic lineup and new venue for its 10-year anniversary edition

2 days ago
Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband&#8217;s alleged mistress | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman jailed 4 years for fatal assault on husband’s alleged mistress

2 days ago
British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand

2 days ago
19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online | Thaiger Pattaya News

19 Indian nationals arrested in Pattaya for illegally selling sex products online

2 days ago
Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Impostor monk busted in Ang Thong for drugs and donation scam

2 days ago
Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned world’s most visited city in 2025

2 days ago
Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Uzbek woman wanted for human trafficking arrested in Pattaya

2 days ago
Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai court rules banks must prove credit card fraud, not customers

2 days ago
Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man denies trafficking tiger handed to his foundation from Myanmar

2 days ago
Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner | Thaiger Crime News

Comedians assaulted in Bangkok amid feud with ex-club owner

2 days ago
Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver strikes foreign woman with bottle over rubbish dispute

2 days ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 21, 2025, 11:58 AM
82 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.