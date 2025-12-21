Series of Earthquakes Felt Near Thailand as Regional Seismic Activity Intensifies

Thailand’s Earthquake Monitoring Division has issued a cautionary update after a series of earthquakes were recorded in and around the country in the early hours of December 21, underscoring heightened seismic activity across the region.

According to the Thailand Earthquake Monitoring Division, tremors were detected multiple times overnight and into the morning, with the strongest nearby activity occurring close enough to be felt in parts of northern Thailand. While no major damage or injuries have been reported, authorities warned residents to remain alert, particularly in the North, Northeast, and South.

Data released by the division shows that between midnight and 9am on December 21, a series of moderate earthquakes occurred near Thailand’s borders, largely centered in neighboring Myanmar and Vietnam. The closest event to Thai territory struck at 2:55am, registering a magnitude of 2.3, with an epicenter approximately 38 kilometers west of Khun Yuam district in Mae Hong Son. Residents in nearby areas reported light shaking.

Earlier tremors were also recorded on December 20, including a magnitude 2.4 earthquake roughly 152 kilometers southwest of Khun Yuam and another of similar strength about 189 kilometers northwest of Mae Hong Son. While these quakes were relatively small, their frequency has drawn attention from monitoring agencies.

Seismic activity was not limited to Thailand’s immediate vicinity. On December 21, global monitoring systems issued a red alert for a magnitude 5.5 earthquake in the Balleny Islands region, highlighting broader tectonic instability worldwide. Although that event occurred far from Southeast Asia, experts note that increased global seismic activity often heightens public concern closer to home.

Additional regional earthquakes were recorded in Vietnam, including a magnitude 3.6 quake about 326 kilometers southeast of Ubon Ratchathani on December 20, followed by a stronger magnitude 4.0 event later the same day. Several earthquakes between magnitude 3.1 and 3.6 were also logged in Myanmar over the past three days, some within 100 kilometers of the Thai border.

Officials emphasized that Thailand is not sitting directly on a major fault line but is influenced by active seismic zones in neighboring countries. “These are not unusual events individually,” a monitoring official said, “but clusters like this warrant close observation.”

The division advised the public to stay informed through official channels, secure heavy objects in homes, and review basic earthquake safety procedures. Engineers and local authorities continue to assess potential risks, particularly in mountainous border provinces.

As of midday December 21, monitoring continues, and officials said updates will be issued if seismic activity intensifies or conditions change. These incidences were first reported by komchadluek.