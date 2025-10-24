Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash

CCTV captures dramatic roadside collision outside Chon Buri eatery

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025
101 2 minutes read
Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A motorcycle crash in Sri Racha, Chon Buri, injured two people when a young couple collided with an ice cream vendor, as captured on CCTV yesterday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3.45pm yesterday, October 23, on the Sri Racha-Nong Yai Bu Road, just outside the Tid Man Moo Kratha restaurant. CCTV footage shows a white Honda Scoopy i motorcycle slamming at high speed into a sidecar motorbike used for selling ice cream. The impact sent the sidecar cart flying and both riders sprawling.

The motorcycle was driven by 22 year old Lakhana Liamrat, who was left unconscious on the roadside with a severe facial injury and abrasions across her body. Her boyfriend, 23 year old Phuthanet Matra, who was riding pillion, escaped with only minor injuries. He was seen standing beside her in shock.

Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash | News by Thaiger

The ice cream vendor, believed to be a 45 to 55 year old man from Myanmar based on ID documents found nearby, suffered serious injuries and was found lying on the pavement, unable to move. His blue Honda Wave sidecar motorbike was left with its front buried in the asphalt and its rear pointing skyward. Ice cream tubs, cones and equipment were scattered across the road.

Emergency responders from the Sriracha Sawang Pratheep Rescue Unit and Vibharam Laem Chabang Hospital rushed to the scene. Both Lakhana and the vendor were given first aid before being taken to the hospital for urgent treatment.

According to Phuthanet, he had asked Lakhana to take him to the hospital as he was feeling unwell. As they approached the intersection, he claimed the vendor had signalled a right turn but suddenly swerved left, giving them no time to avoid the crash.

Related Articles

Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash | News by Thaiger

However, CCTV footage paints a different picture. It shows the vendor slowing in the middle of the road when the couple’s motorcycle slammed into the back of the cart at high speed. The vendor was thrown backwards onto the road, and the sidecar flipped violently before landing upright.

Lakhana was flung off the road, lying motionless, while Phuthanet stood up quickly and, in a fit of anger, hurled his helmet at the wrecked cart, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are investigating the crash, reviewing the footage and gathering evidence. Officers said they would wait for both injured parties to recover before conducting formal interviews and determining who was at fault.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man throws rock at girlfriend&#8217;s employer after fight over 50 baht | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man throws rock at girlfriend’s employer after fight over 50 baht

11 seconds ago
Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash

25 minutes ago
Storm chaos looms as heavy rain and floods hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm chaos looms as heavy rain and floods hit Thailand

41 minutes ago
Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal

16 hours ago
Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot | Thaiger Phuket News

Racing teens arrested as police sweep Phuket festival hotspot

17 hours ago
3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 men pose as police and steal 46,000 baht from Chinese tourist in Bangkok

17 hours ago
Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies from cobra bite after emotional phone call to grandmother

17 hours ago
Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai teen couple caught in motorbike romp near Phuket tourist site

17 hours ago
Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother denies sending daughter to work for scam gang in Cambodia

18 hours ago
Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists fleeced after beach fling turns sour in Pattaya

18 hours ago
Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm | Thaiger Crime News

Korean kidnappings in Thailand trigger travel safety alarm

19 hours ago
Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

19 hours ago
2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles | Thaiger Thailand News

2 injuries reported after bus crashes into truck carrying concrete piles

20 hours ago
Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Vegetarian Festival vendors told to clean up and price up

20 hours ago
Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai football boss defends axing coach after big win shock

20 hours ago
Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots herself in Chachoengsao after dispute with boyfriend

20 hours ago
PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin pushes 4am pub hours and nationwide booze revamp

21 hours ago
Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

22 hours ago
Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand and Cambodia to sign peace pact at ASEAN Summit

23 hours ago
Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to raise BTS Green Line extension fares from November 1

23 hours ago
Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong Hill landslide shuts road as Phuket hit by flash floods

24 hours ago
Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Finance minister of Thailand resigns after 33 days amid scam allegations

24 hours ago
PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

1 day ago
Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm threat looms as southern Thailand braces for floods

1 day ago
Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai artist faces criticism for painting with dinosaur fossil pigment

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal25 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025
101 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.