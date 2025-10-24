Young couple slams into ice cream cart in Sri Racha smash

A motorcycle crash in Sri Racha, Chon Buri, injured two people when a young couple collided with an ice cream vendor, as captured on CCTV yesterday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3.45pm yesterday, October 23, on the Sri Racha-Nong Yai Bu Road, just outside the Tid Man Moo Kratha restaurant. CCTV footage shows a white Honda Scoopy i motorcycle slamming at high speed into a sidecar motorbike used for selling ice cream. The impact sent the sidecar cart flying and both riders sprawling.

The motorcycle was driven by 22 year old Lakhana Liamrat, who was left unconscious on the roadside with a severe facial injury and abrasions across her body. Her boyfriend, 23 year old Phuthanet Matra, who was riding pillion, escaped with only minor injuries. He was seen standing beside her in shock.

The ice cream vendor, believed to be a 45 to 55 year old man from Myanmar based on ID documents found nearby, suffered serious injuries and was found lying on the pavement, unable to move. His blue Honda Wave sidecar motorbike was left with its front buried in the asphalt and its rear pointing skyward. Ice cream tubs, cones and equipment were scattered across the road.

Emergency responders from the Sriracha Sawang Pratheep Rescue Unit and Vibharam Laem Chabang Hospital rushed to the scene. Both Lakhana and the vendor were given first aid before being taken to the hospital for urgent treatment.

According to Phuthanet, he had asked Lakhana to take him to the hospital as he was feeling unwell. As they approached the intersection, he claimed the vendor had signalled a right turn but suddenly swerved left, giving them no time to avoid the crash.

However, CCTV footage paints a different picture. It shows the vendor slowing in the middle of the road when the couple’s motorcycle slammed into the back of the cart at high speed. The vendor was thrown backwards onto the road, and the sidecar flipped violently before landing upright.

Lakhana was flung off the road, lying motionless, while Phuthanet stood up quickly and, in a fit of anger, hurled his helmet at the wrecked cart, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are investigating the crash, reviewing the footage and gathering evidence. Officers said they would wait for both injured parties to recover before conducting formal interviews and determining who was at fault.