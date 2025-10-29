Patong scrambles for help after hillside collapse chaos

A landslide struck a hillside road in Patong following heavy rain, prompting officials to seek urgent help from provincial and national agencies.

The incident occurred on the upper slope of 50 Pi Road, where heavy rain last week triggered a collapse of foundations and retaining walls. Concrete debris and soil fell onto the roadside below, forcing a temporary road closure.

Kittisak Morasin, Director of Patong Municipality’s Engineering Division, confirmed that Mayor Lalita Maneesri has sent letters to several agencies, including the Rural Highways Department, the Department of Highways, and the Phuket provincial office of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT), requesting urgent technical support.

“Currently, we have only been able to take temporary steps by covering the area with tarps to prevent further erosion and using wooden barriers to stop soil from falling and blocking traffic.”

He said that permanent stabilisation would require help from expert engineers.

“Letters were sent shortly after last week’s landslide, but there has been no reply yet. Meetings have been held to discuss the problem, but a concrete plan cannot be finalised until the experts arrive.”

Although the road has since reopened, barriers remain in place and the site continues to be monitored by municipal staff.

Kathu District Chief Akkaraphon Suthirak Chittsuphap, who inspected the scene on Monday, October 27, confirmed that only one home was directly affected. The house, occupied by a married couple, remains at risk, and the couple has been advised to stay with relatives at night until the area is declared safe.

Earlier the same day, Mayor Lalita, along with councillors and Kathu officials, delivered relief packages to more than 50 households affected by recent flooding across Patong, caused by several days of relentless rain, reported The Phuket News.

“Homeowners have cooperated fully and agreed to follow the municipality’s safety recommendations.”

Patong Municipality is urging any residents impacted by flooding or other natural hazards to contact the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office at 076-342600 for assistance.