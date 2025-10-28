Man flees to rooftop as Sri Racha apartment goes up in flames

Emergency crews rush to rescue man trapped above burning flat

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A fire broke out in a Sri Racha apartment, forcing a man to escape to the rooftop, where emergency crews later rescued him amid thick smoke and flames.

The blaze broke out around 10am on Sunday, October 26, at the rear of a three-storey commercial building on 9 Kilo Road, directly opposite a well-known local school. Officials believe the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

Emergency crews from the Surasak Municipality’s disaster prevention centre rushed to the scene, dispatching four fire engines from both Surasak and Sri Racha municipalities. Rescue volunteers from Sawang Prateep Sri Racha and local police also joined the effort.

When firefighters arrived, flames were already raging inside the third-floor apartment. Residents were quickly evacuated, but one man remained trapped: 50 year old Wisit Phakdeesuwan was spotted calling for help from the rooftop.

Rescue teams used ventilation fans to clear thick smoke from the stairwell before reaching Wisit and helping him down safely. He suffered minor smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Wisit told The Pattaya News that he had initially been on the rooftop when he noticed smoke coming from his apartment. He rushed downstairs to investigate and found smoke pouring out of his room.

“I opened the door and saw flames spreading quickly. I tried to use a fire extinguisher, but the fire was too strong. The smoke got thick, so I ran back to the roof and called for help.”

The building’s owner, Sukkaew Chuta, said Wisit had alerted her to the blaze. She followed him upstairs with a fire extinguisher but was shocked by the intensity of the flames.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes. No other injuries were reported, though damage to the apartment was significant, reported The Pattaya News.

While an electrical fault is suspected, officials confirmed that a full forensic investigation will be carried out to determine the exact cause.

