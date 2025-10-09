Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he collided with a tourist bus in Pattaya after swerving to avoid an obstacle on a busy road.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation arrived swiftly at the scene on Tuesday, October 7, where they found 59 year old Sompong, a construction worker from Buriram, lying in a pool of blood. His right leg had sustained severe trauma from knee to ankle, with bone visibly exposed. Rescue workers provided first aid at the roadside before rushing him to Wat Yannasangwararam Hospital for emergency treatment.

The horrifying sight proved too much for Sompong’s daughter, who was present at the scene. She reportedly fainted on the spot upon seeing the extent of her father’s injuries.

Police identified the two vehicles involved in the crash. Sompong had been riding a black Honda Wave 125 motorcycle, registered in Mae Hong Son, while the other vehicle was a white six-wheel tourist bus, registered in Nakhon Ratchasima and driven by 74 year old Borom. The bus was transporting a group of Chinese tourists to central Pattaya at the time of the accident.

According to Borom, the motorbike veered suddenly into the bus’s path after attempting to swerve around a stationary tricycle parked on the side of the road. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control during the manoeuvre and was thrown onto the road, directly in front of the oncoming bus. Despite the driver’s attempt to brake, the heavy vehicle struck Sompong, crushing his leg, reported Pattaya Mail.

Local police are continuing their investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to determine whether any traffic violations or negligence contributed to the crash. At the time of reporting, no charges had been filed.

The group of Chinese tourists aboard the bus were reportedly unharmed and continued their journey after the incident was resolved.

In similar news, a head-on motorbike collision outside Rompho Market in Jomtien, Pattaya, around 12.30am on October 1, left four people critically injured. The crash occurred on Jomtien Second Road near a popular nightlife area.