Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play

Sister recalls suspicious phone call before contact with brother suddenly stopped

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025
58 2 minutes read
Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

The parents of a Thai chef who was found dead on a street in Poipet, Cambodia, on Tuesday, October 7, suspect he may have been fatally assaulted and are calling for an investigation into his death. Meanwhile, netizens questioned his alleged involvement in a call centre scam after his name was reportedly linked to a mule account.

The death of the 24 year old Marthacharn “Meen” Yorsaeng gained public attention after a member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Thailand, who resides in Cambodia, discovered him lying on the street.

According to the IMF member, Meen had been suffering from a congenital illness that caused severe stomach pain. He was reportedly unable to seek treatment in time due to a lack of identification documents and money.

Meen’s family travelled from the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat to Sa Kaeo province in Isaan yesterday, October 8, to collect his body for funeral rites at a temple in their home province.

The family said Meen had worked as a chef on a cruise ship under a nine-month contract. He frequently sent photos and videos to his family via Facebook Messenger, but they lost contact with him for over a year before learning of his death in Cambodia.

Thai man dies on Cambodian street
Photo via Facebook/ ก็แค่ คนธรรมดา

Meen’s parents expressed disbelief that he had died from natural causes, saying they had been contacted by the IMF member on the morning of October 7, and were told Meen was unwell but not critically ill.

However, they were informed later that evening that he had died. They are now awaiting the results of an autopsy and suspect their son may have been assaulted, though they have no indication of who might be involved.

Related Articles

Meen’s older sister told ThaiRath that her brother had previously contacted her via Instagram, asking for money to return to Thailand. During the call, she heard a woman’s voice in the background who appeared to be manipulating Meen into asking for money from the family.

Body of Thai chef transferred to Thailand from Cambodia
Photo via 77 Kaoded

The sister said Meen asked her to transfer money through a random QR code she did not recognise. She was about to make the transfer when the call was abruptly cut off, and she was unable to contact him again.

The family also claimed that Meen had been earning a good income and had savings of more than 300,000 baht, but both his money and personal documents had mysteriously disappeared.

As the story drew public attention, Thai netizens claimed that after searching his background, they found a post from a call centre scam victim stating that Meen’s name appeared on a mule account.

Thai chef's parents suspect fatal assault
Photo via DailyNews

However, Meen’s parents firmly denied the allegation, insisting their son would never have been involved in illegal activities. They believe he may have been deceived by a criminal gang and possibly fled from abuse before dying on the street.

In addition to investigating the cause of Meen’s death, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reportedly coordinating with the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Cambodia to look into claims that a local hospital refused to provide him medical treatment, as alleged by the IMF member.

Latest Thailand News
Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus

10 seconds ago
Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play | Thaiger Thailand News

Parents of Thai chef found dead in Cambodia suspect foul play

6 minutes ago
Crocodile scare grips Nakhon Sawan after flood alert issued | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Crocodile scare grips Nakhon Sawan after flood alert issued

18 minutes ago
TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

TMD warns of flash floods as monsoon rains sweep Thailand

34 minutes ago
2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 transwomen spray chemical, attack, and rob Indian man in Pattaya hotel

16 hours ago
Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake dentist caught treating patients at Bangkok clinic

16 hours ago
Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fake doctor arrested for supplying crystal meth to LGBTQ clients in Bangkok

17 hours ago
Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin urges Trump to ensure Cambodia respects ceasefire before peace talks

17 hours ago
Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple caught on viral videos having sex in disabled bathroom

18 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market

18 hours ago
Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student suspects foul play after mother found dead in Japan spa

18 hours ago
Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Triple bomb attack hits Yala Youth Centre ahead of Buddhist festival

19 hours ago
Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction | Thaiger Phuket News

Navy aircraft blocks Phuket Airport runway after landing gear malfunction

19 hours ago
Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian warehouse owner cancels assault reward and cuts ties with son

20 hours ago
Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man denies killing ex-girlfriend before committing suicide

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bans sky lanterns in six districts during Yi Peng festival

20 hours ago
Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia must vacate Sa Kaeo border zone by Friday, says Anutin

21 hours ago
Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man injured after woman’s boyfriend storms resort room in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Icelandic man arrested for drifting rental pickup truck in Chon Buri

22 hours ago
Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ensures readiness against rising water levels, avoiding 2011 flood repeat

23 hours ago
Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwanese man caught smuggling live animals at Bangkok airport

23 hours ago
Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to face inquiry over 40 million baht bribery claims

23 hours ago
Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raids uncover SIM box devices behind land tax scam by Taiwanese gang

24 hours ago
SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation | Thaiger Thailand News

SAT backs former boxing champ Amnat after store altercation

24 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s royal pardon petition doesn&#8217;t need Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s royal pardon petition doesn’t need Cabinet approval

24 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin6 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025
58 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.