TAT woos Chinese tourists with stars and shopping perks

Campaign marks cultural milestone with events and promotions

Pictures courtesy of Thai Tourism News Facebook

Thailand has launched a tourism campaign to attract more Chinese visitors, enlisting popular actors and offering perks as part of cultural celebrations.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) officially launched the Nihao Month initiative this month, running until the Chinese New Year in 2026. The campaign marks the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese relations and is timed to capture visitor traffic during China’s Golden Week holiday before sustaining momentum into the year-end.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the programme was designed to highlight Thailand’s tourism offerings while strengthening cultural and economic ties.

“This initiative celebrates our relationship with China while creating opportunities to welcome more visitors.”

Photo of Thapanee Kiatphaibool

Pong Nawat Kulrattanarak and Billkin Putthipong Assaratanakul, household names with massive fan bases in China, were appointed as tourism ambassadors. Their involvement is expected to amplify Thailand’s appeal to younger audiences and boost visibility across Chinese media platforms.

The campaign was introduced at a press conference in Guangzhou on September 15, with another event set for Bangkok today, September 23, to engage local tourism stakeholders.

Photo of Pong Nawat Kulrattanarak

A series of activities will drive the campaign, including the Thailand, Told by You social media challenge, which invites Chinese nationals to share their favourite experiences. Winners will be rewarded with a familiarisation trip to Thailand from October 5 to 10, where they will create new content to inspire future travellers.

TAT has also secured strategic partnerships with leading Chinese firms such as Meituan, Ctrip, Tongcheng and Alipay to boost exposure and deliver exclusive promotions.

Additional benefits are offered under the Chinese Passport Privilege scheme, giving visitors discounts at shops, malls and spas nationwide between September 20 and December 31, according to The Nation.

The campaign will culminate with Amazing Thailand Mid-Autumn Night on October 6 at One Bangkok, featuring Thai-Chinese cultural performances and special appearances by the celebrity ambassadors. TAT hopes the event will showcase Thai soft power and underline the deep cultural links between the two nations.

With Chinese travellers long regarded as a key market for Thailand, officials are banking on the Nihao Month drive to restore momentum to one of the country’s most vital tourism lifelines.

