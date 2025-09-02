Jealous ex on rampage: Man stabbed in Pattaya attack

A late-night visit turned violent in Pattaya after a jealous ex-boyfriend allegedly stormed into a rental room and stabbed a man in a fit of rage, leaving behind a bloody scene and a trail of chaos.

The assault took place at 8.36pm yesterday, September 1, at a property in Thung Sra Kaew Village. The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit was alerted to the incident and arrived quickly to find the front door of the rental room badly damaged.

Inside, the aftermath told a disturbing story: blood splattered across the floor, furniture in disarray, and clear signs of a struggle.

The victim, 24 year old Sarawut Itipi, sustained a deep cut above his left eyebrow and a stab wound to his right arm. Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene before rushing him to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

According to 32 year old Phattharawan (surname withheld), the attacker was her ex-boyfriend, known only as Tae. She told police that she had ended the relationship more than six months ago, but Tae refused to let go and had allegedly been stalking and harassing her ever since.

Phattharawan said she had recently moved to escape his harassment, but Tae managed to track her down. Upon discovering her with a male colleague, who was helping her organise her room, Tae allegedly snapped.

In a fit of jealous fury, he reportedly smashed through the front door, grabbed a metal object, and began attacking everyone inside the room. Several people managed to flee and hide in the bathroom, but Sarawut was not so lucky. He was cornered, struck, and stabbed before the attacker fled the scene, reported The Pattaya News.

Police are now investigating the incident and have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large. Officers confirmed they are gathering evidence and will be interviewing additional witnesses.