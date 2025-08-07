Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online

A Thai app-based motorcycle taxi rider exposed a male passenger for sexually assaulting him during a ride by sharing footage of the incident on his TikTok account. However, he was bombarded with harassing messages from some of his followers.

The app-based rider uploaded the video on Tuesday, August 5, to his TikTok account, @naikarfi_w, with a caption that read, “This’s not good. You’re lucky to meet a person like me. #Bolt #Grab #Bangkok #PassengerSexualAssaults #TrendingToday”

In the footage, the male passenger can be seen wrapping his arms around the rider’s waist before slowly moving his hand towards the rider’s private area. The rider remained silent but forcefully removed the passenger’s hand to indicate that the behaviour was unacceptable.

Unfortunately, the passenger placed his hand on the rider’s private area again. The rider, still silent, chose to wait until they reached their destination.

Many netizens condemned the passenger’s actions, calling them disgusting. Others urged the rider to speak out in such situations to protect his own safety. Numerous motorcycle taxi riders shared similar experiences in the comments section.

Some commenters suggested the incident occurred because the rider was attractive, but others motorcycle taxi riders stated that they had been subjected to similar behaviour regardless of appearance.

The rider said he shared the video to expose the inappropriate behaviour and warn fellow riders. However, he was disheartened to receive sexually harassing messages such as…

“Can I do that too?”

“I want to be that passenger.”

“Can I?”

“I’m jealous of this passenger.”

“Can’t help it because you’re handsome.”

As the video clearly showed the university shirt worn by the passenger, some netizens urged the rider to report the incident to the university, regardless of whether the man was a student or staff member, to ensure an official warning or disciplinary action.