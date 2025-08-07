Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online
Video meant to raise awareness triggers unexpected wave of sexualised comments
A Thai app-based motorcycle taxi rider exposed a male passenger for sexually assaulting him during a ride by sharing footage of the incident on his TikTok account. However, he was bombarded with harassing messages from some of his followers.
The app-based rider uploaded the video on Tuesday, August 5, to his TikTok account, @naikarfi_w, with a caption that read, “This’s not good. You’re lucky to meet a person like me. #Bolt #Grab #Bangkok #PassengerSexualAssaults #TrendingToday”
In the footage, the male passenger can be seen wrapping his arms around the rider’s waist before slowly moving his hand towards the rider’s private area. The rider remained silent but forcefully removed the passenger’s hand to indicate that the behaviour was unacceptable.
Unfortunately, the passenger placed his hand on the rider’s private area again. The rider, still silent, chose to wait until they reached their destination.
Many netizens condemned the passenger’s actions, calling them disgusting. Others urged the rider to speak out in such situations to protect his own safety. Numerous motorcycle taxi riders shared similar experiences in the comments section.
Some commenters suggested the incident occurred because the rider was attractive, but others motorcycle taxi riders stated that they had been subjected to similar behaviour regardless of appearance.
The rider said he shared the video to expose the inappropriate behaviour and warn fellow riders. However, he was disheartened to receive sexually harassing messages such as…
“Can I do that too?”
“I want to be that passenger.”
“Can I?”
“I’m jealous of this passenger.”
“Can’t help it because you’re handsome.”
As the video clearly showed the university shirt worn by the passenger, some netizens urged the rider to report the incident to the university, regardless of whether the man was a student or staff member, to ensure an official warning or disciplinary action.
@naikarfi_w
ไม่น่ารักเลยนะครับ ดีที่เป็นผม #bolt #grab #กรุงเทพมหานคร #ลูกค้าลวนลาม #เทรนวันนี้
Latest Thailand News
‘Journeys from City to Sea’ with the Autograph Collection Hotels in Thailand
3 Chinese and 2 Laotian arrested for livestreaming sex from Pattaya pool villa
Thai taxi rider exposes passenger’s sexual advancements, gets harassed online
Daughter seeks accountability after mother injured by shattered glass door
Malaysian man accuses Thai ex-girlfriend of 4 million baht fraud and assault
Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: