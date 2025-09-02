Phuket police arrest foreigner caught drifting pickup in viral video

Driver faces charges amid confusion over nationality reported by Thai media

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
58 1 minute read
Phuket police arrest foreigner caught drifting pickup in viral video | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Police arrested a foreign driver, caught on a viral video drifting his pickup truck outside a convenience store in Phuket, and seized the vehicle.

The footage, showing a white pickup repeatedly drifting in the car park of a 7-Eleven store in the Bang Tao area, spread rapidly across Thai social media. Both the driver and passenger were reported to be foreigners, although their nationalities were not confirmed.

Thai netizens called on police to impose legal penalties on the driver, warning that the stunt posed a danger to other motorists and pedestrians. Some commenters argued that officers could not act unless the convenience store or car park owner filed a complaint.

Later, a foreign woman, believed to be Bulgarian, commented under the viral post admitting that the pickup belonged to her. She claimed that she and the driver were unaware that drifting was illegal in Thailand.

The woman apologised to the public and expressed her willingness to accept a fine or punishment. She also alleged that the person who recorded the video had encouraged them to continue drifting for the footage. She urged the cameraman to come forward and explain why the clip was posted online without their consent.

Phuket locals demand action after foreigners drift pickup outside convenience store | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

Yesterday, September 1, officers from Choeng Thale Police Station confirmed the arrest of the 28 year old pickup driver. He was charged under Section 43(4) of the Land Transport Act for reckless or dangerous driving, an offence punishable by a fine of 400 to 1,000 baht.

Phuket police arrest foreigner caught drifting pickup in viral video | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Reports of the driver’s nationality varied among local media outlets. The Newshawk Phuket Facebook page claimed he was Kazakh, while others identified him as Turkish or Uzbek.

Related Articles

Police also impounded the couple’s Isuzu D-Max as evidence. The exact fine imposed on the driver was not disclosed.

A similar case was reported in January last year, when a Lithuanian man was fined 12,000 baht for drifting his BMW on a road in Chon Buri.

Phuket police arrest foreigner caught drifting pickup in viral video | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Latest Thailand News
Phuket police arrest foreigner caught drifting pickup in viral video | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police arrest foreigner caught drifting pickup in viral video

4 minutes ago
Jealous ex on rampage: Man stabbed in Pattaya attack | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jealous ex on rampage: Man stabbed in Pattaya attack

23 minutes ago
Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 30 million baht in lottery | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 30 million baht in lottery

25 minutes ago
Rush hour horror: Motorcyclist crushed by Bangkok bus (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Rush hour horror: Motorcyclist crushed by Bangkok bus (video)

43 minutes ago
Phatthalung teen arrested after hammer attack on family | Thaiger Crime News

Phatthalung teen arrested after hammer attack on family

44 minutes ago
Political poker: People’s Party keeps Thailand guessing on next PM | Thaiger Politics News

Political poker: People’s Party keeps Thailand guessing on next PM

1 hour ago
Pickup truck collides with cow on Phahonyothin Road, driver injured | Thaiger Road deaths

Pickup truck collides with cow on Phahonyothin Road, driver injured

1 hour ago
Rescue team intervenes as topless woman runs into traffic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Rescue team intervenes as topless woman runs into traffic in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Hat Yai Airport gets flashy facelift for 37th anniversary | Thaiger Aviation News

Hat Yai Airport gets flashy facelift for 37th anniversary

1 hour ago
Bomb attack at Ayutthaya motorcycle shop injures one, damages property | Thaiger Crime News

Bomb attack at Ayutthaya motorcycle shop injures one, damages property

1 hour ago
Message alert: LINE Thailand slashes unsend time to just 1 hour | Thaiger Technology News

Message alert: LINE Thailand slashes unsend time to just 1 hour

2 hours ago
Chon Buri man claims ghost attack after convulsions at camp | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri man claims ghost attack after convulsions at camp

2 hours ago
Korat Zoo celebrates birth of rare and endangered baby serow | Thaiger Thailand News

Korat Zoo celebrates birth of rare and endangered baby serow

2 hours ago
Heavy rain alert issued for 51 Thai provinces, flash floods possible | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain alert issued for 51 Thai provinces, flash floods possible

2 hours ago
Rayong masseuse files complaint after client’s false gold theft accusation | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong masseuse files complaint after client’s false gold theft accusation

19 hours ago
16 year old Thai boy punches abbot after row over fishing in temple | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old Thai boy punches abbot after row over fishing in temple

20 hours ago
2 boat crew rescue women from suicide attempt in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 boat crew rescue women from suicide attempt in Chao Phraya River

21 hours ago
Cambodian soldiers accused of planting explosives in Thai territory | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian soldiers accused of planting explosives in Thai territory

21 hours ago
National park officers seize sacred stones in Prachuap Khiri Khan | Thaiger Crime News

National park officers seize sacred stones in Prachuap Khiri Khan

21 hours ago
Thai girl hides secret pregnancy with false baby discovery claim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl hides secret pregnancy with false baby discovery claim

21 hours ago
Phuket landlord finds rental room trashed by tenant | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landlord finds rental room trashed by tenant

22 hours ago
Thai Navy intercepts suspicious foreign vessel off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai Navy intercepts suspicious foreign vessel off Phuket coast

22 hours ago
Man dies in fall from bangkok tollway after tyre blowout | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man dies in fall from bangkok tollway after tyre blowout

23 hours ago
Police seek French tourist after Patong hotel altercation with Australian | Thaiger Phuket News

Police seek French tourist after Patong hotel altercation with Australian

24 hours ago
Multiple bombings and tyre fires hit southern provinces overnight | Thaiger South Thailand News

Multiple bombings and tyre fires hit southern provinces overnight

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin4 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 2, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x