Thai woman turns herself in after bathroom cleaner attack on ex-boyfriend

A Thai woman surrendered to police yesterday, August 10, after attacking her ex-boyfriend with a bathroom cleaner at a shopping mall in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok.

Rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation and medical staff from Chularat 1 Suvarnabhumi Hospital rushed to a bathroom outside a shopping centre in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan at about 9.30am following reports of an acid attack.

The victim, 22 year old Silaphat, was found sitting in the bathroom with severe burns to his legs and arms. The medical team administered first aid before rushing him to the hospital for further treatment.

Officers from Bang Kaew Police Station later examined the scene and questioned witnesses. A colleague of Silaphat told police that the suspect was his 19 year old ex-girlfriend, who attacked him with liquid bathroom cleaner, not liquid acid as initially reported.

According to the colleague, the ex-girlfriend had attempted to attack Silaphat the day before, on August 9. Although she didn’t inflict any harm, she damaged his motorcycle, and the case was already under police investigation.

The woman, identified only as Mew, turned herself in at the police station at about 4pm the same day. She claimed that Silaphat had insulted her and threatened her with violence first.

Mew said she and Silaphat had been in a relationship for about three months. He lived with her but never contributed to daily expenses, and had borrowed more than 30,000 baht from her to pay the monthly instalments on his motorcycle.

Loading…

She admitted that she had asked him to move out to reduce her expenses, but they had not officially broken up, and he continued to visit her frequently.

Later, Mew discovered that Silaphat had started a relationship with another woman. She demanded he repay the money if he wanted to pursue the new relationship.

Unable to resolve the financial dispute, Mew damaged his motorcycle as previously reported by the colleague. She claimed that Silaphat and his new girlfriend later confronted her at her workplace, verbally abusing her over the motorcycle damage.

As she was working at the time, she did not respond, but later went to his workplace at a shopping centre to confront her ex.

Mew has been charged under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for physical assault causing injury, either physical or mental. The offence carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.