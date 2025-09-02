Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 30 million baht in lottery

Life-changing lottery wins stir heartfelt reactions

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A significant lottery win was announced yesterday, September 1, with a total jackpot of 60 million baht from the latest LottoPlus draw. A 30 million baht share was claimed by a fortunate woman from Nakhon Ratchasima, while a man from Uttaradit won 12 million baht, expressing his joy with tears.

The draw, conducted by LottoPlus and hosted by Kiattisak Udomnak, also known as Sena Hoy, revealed the winning numbers for the draw yesterday, September 1.

The first prize-winning number was 506356. The two three-digit front prize numbers were 131 and 012, while the back three-digit numbers were 022 and 209. The two-digit prize number was 31.

During the live stream announcement, lottery officials presented 10 lottery tickets from a safe, showcasing them within a minute and 50 seconds. Adding to the event’s charm, a mascot, Jid Rid, performed a lively dance. After the draw results were revealed, mixed emotions were evident among the participants.

Government Lottery Result01 September 2025

  1. 1st prize
    506356
    Each prize 6,000,000 baht
  2. The first 3 digits
    131 012
    2 Each prize 4,000 baht
  3. The last 3 digits
    022 209
    2 Each prize 4,000 baht
  4. The last 2 digits
    31
    1 Each prize 2,000 baht

side prizes, 1st prize, there are 2 prizes, each prize is 100,000 baht

506355506357

Government lottery results, 2nd prize, 5 prizes, 200,000 baht each

046135445869372408469250533819

ผGovernment lottery results, 3rd prize, there are 10 prizes, 80,000 baht per prize

335233882984702603845523016078700546078655161206239209141752

Government lottery results, 4th prize, there are 50 prizes, 40,000 baht per prize

395512702058058677865975067355733647762137242188274926311543920183259364206160572020250404132636252570233742890558645396322168710669594485813489876047051783968685059415880384555392588611189854235593922630836773440936171919099452974962929392440861985819005368734099731497068162351429267650457625625925

Government lottery results, 5th prize, there are 100 prizes, 20,000 baht per prize

606289999673347742090225160030938943518471716496679796285110775543451131398999218132947334818904221219838857974467970939639842063559982645408972074447605752150393519637466544426773082759115074170744438910908290319442130667318144533412371853292788793933485436231801828145694007064957448698220565261959642349723834088703240693401057361888195552006077711333188522252013401787097173635409892597737264386238013759816651125911426209186990018306447679508385001769064242029139779074928426646545681763224761009636488393387662479386737894242761869025188493575457853441450233929336702106687930490074333621344506

Among the winners, one person, Yo from Nakhon Ratchasima province, claimed five tickets, taking home 30 million baht (US$929,945). Tee from Uttaradit province won with two tickets, earning 12 million baht (US$371,845).

Another winner, Run from Pathum Thani province, also secured 12 million baht with two tickets, while Top from Phayao province won 6 million baht (US$185,920) with a single ticket.

Top shared that he initially intended to purchase two tickets matching his room and house numbers, but only one was available. He was ecstatic about his unexpected win, feeling so overwhelmed that he was trembling.

Tee, awaiting a call from Not Phanthawat Nakvisut, expressed his gratitude emotionally and admitted to shedding tears of joy. Sena Hoy humorously inquired if Tee was crying, to which he confirmed, “Yes, because I am very happy.”

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Phanthawat, reflecting on the event, was thrilled with the outcome, as it had been a long time since a single first-prize winner claimed 10 tickets through LottoPlus. He extended hearty congratulations to all the winners, reported KhaoSod.

Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 30 million baht in lottery

Thailand News
