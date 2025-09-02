Nakhon Ratchasima woman wins 30 million baht in lottery

A significant lottery win was announced yesterday, September 1, with a total jackpot of 60 million baht from the latest LottoPlus draw. A 30 million baht share was claimed by a fortunate woman from Nakhon Ratchasima, while a man from Uttaradit won 12 million baht, expressing his joy with tears.

The draw, conducted by LottoPlus and hosted by Kiattisak Udomnak, also known as Sena Hoy, revealed the winning numbers for the draw yesterday, September 1.

The first prize-winning number was 506356. The two three-digit front prize numbers were 131 and 012, while the back three-digit numbers were 022 and 209. The two-digit prize number was 31.

During the live stream announcement, lottery officials presented 10 lottery tickets from a safe, showcasing them within a minute and 50 seconds. Adding to the event’s charm, a mascot, Jid Rid, performed a lively dance. After the draw results were revealed, mixed emotions were evident among the participants.

Government Lottery Result 01 September 2025 1st prize 506356 Each prize 6,000,000 baht The first 3 digits 131 012 2 Each prize 4,000 baht The last 3 digits 022 209 2 Each prize 4,000 baht The last 2 digits 31 1 Each prize 2,000 baht

side prizes, 1st prize, there are 2 prizes, each prize is 100,000 baht 506355 506357 Government lottery results, 2nd prize, 5 prizes, 200,000 baht each 046135 445869 372408 469250 533819 ผGovernment lottery results, 3rd prize, there are 10 prizes, 80,000 baht per prize 335233 882984 702603 845523 016078 700546 078655 161206 239209 141752 Government lottery results, 4th prize, there are 50 prizes, 40,000 baht per prize 395512 702058 058677 865975 067355 733647 762137 242188 274926 311543 920183 259364 206160 572020 250404 132636 252570 233742 890558 645396 322168 710669 594485 813489 876047 051783 968685 059415 880384 555392 588611 189854 235593 922630 836773 440936 171919 099452 974962 929392 440861 985819 005368 734099 731497 068162 351429 267650 457625 625925 Government lottery results, 5th prize, there are 100 prizes, 20,000 baht per prize 606289 999673 347742 090225 160030 938943 518471 716496 679796 285110 775543 451131 398999 218132 947334 818904 221219 838857 974467 970939 639842 063559 982645 408972 074447 605752 150393 519637 466544 426773 082759 115074 170744 438910 908290 319442 130667 318144 533412 371853 292788 793933 485436 231801 828145 694007 064957 448698 220565 261959 642349 723834 088703 240693 401057 361888 195552 006077 711333 188522 252013 401787 097173 635409 892597 737264 386238 013759 816651 125911 426209 186990 018306 447679 508385 001769 064242 029139 779074 928426 646545 681763 224761 009636 488393 387662 479386 737894 242761 869025 188493 575457 853441 450233 929336 702106 687930 490074 333621 344506

Among the winners, one person, Yo from Nakhon Ratchasima province, claimed five tickets, taking home 30 million baht (US$929,945). Tee from Uttaradit province won with two tickets, earning 12 million baht (US$371,845).

Another winner, Run from Pathum Thani province, also secured 12 million baht with two tickets, while Top from Phayao province won 6 million baht (US$185,920) with a single ticket.

Top shared that he initially intended to purchase two tickets matching his room and house numbers, but only one was available. He was ecstatic about his unexpected win, feeling so overwhelmed that he was trembling.

Tee, awaiting a call from Not Phanthawat Nakvisut, expressed his gratitude emotionally and admitted to shedding tears of joy. Sena Hoy humorously inquired if Tee was crying, to which he confirmed, “Yes, because I am very happy.”

Phanthawat, reflecting on the event, was thrilled with the outcome, as it had been a long time since a single first-prize winner claimed 10 tickets through LottoPlus. He extended hearty congratulations to all the winners, reported KhaoSod.