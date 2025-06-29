Large pothole on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road causes vehicle damage

A large pothole on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road has caused a dramatic incident involving a black Toyota Alphard carrying six passengers, including a revered monk.

The vehicle suffered a tyre burst and a damaged wheel rim. On June 29, Phra Mahanarinthep Narintho, also known as Luang Por Maha Noi, the abbot of Wat Suan Thammavaree in Buriram province, shared his experience on Facebook while returning from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The accident occurred at kilometre 10, inbound to Nang Rong district.

The vehicle, carrying four monks and two laypeople, was en route to Wat Suan Thammavaree in Non Din Daeng district after a spiritual trip to India. Despite the alarming incident, no injuries were reported. However, the right rear tyre exploded, and the wheel rim was damaged, requiring an emergency roadside repair.

Upon reaching the scene, the passengers experienced a loud noise and a jolt as the Alphard hit the pothole. Fortunately, the driver managed to maintain control and safely navigate to a nearby tyre repair shop. Locals informed the passengers that this was not an isolated incident, as several vehicles had encountered similar issues.

Luang Por Maha Noi expressed concerns about the large pothole, urging relevant authorities to address the problem promptly to prevent further accidents. The pothole’s growing size is attributed to recent rainfall, posing a significant hazard on the highway.

Residents confirmed that the Alphard was the third vehicle that day to sustain damage after encountering the pothole. They highlighted the danger of such road conditions and called for immediate repairs to ensure the safety of road users, reported KhaoSod.

Last year, a dozen vehicles were damaged and one motorcyclist injured in Samut Prakan after hitting a pothole beside a temporary road cover on Srinakarin Road in Mueang district.

The incident left at least 10 cars with damaged tyres and wheels, while the motorcyclist sustained injuries after crashing into the hole.