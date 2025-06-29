Large pothole on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road causes vehicle damage

Road hazard sparks chaos as van crash raises safety concerns

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2025
91 1 minute read
Large pothole on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road causes vehicle damage
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A large pothole on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road has caused a dramatic incident involving a black Toyota Alphard carrying six passengers, including a revered monk.

The vehicle suffered a tyre burst and a damaged wheel rim. On June 29, Phra Mahanarinthep Narintho, also known as Luang Por Maha Noi, the abbot of Wat Suan Thammavaree in Buriram province, shared his experience on Facebook while returning from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The accident occurred at kilometre 10, inbound to Nang Rong district.

The vehicle, carrying four monks and two laypeople, was en route to Wat Suan Thammavaree in Non Din Daeng district after a spiritual trip to India. Despite the alarming incident, no injuries were reported. However, the right rear tyre exploded, and the wheel rim was damaged, requiring an emergency roadside repair.

Upon reaching the scene, the passengers experienced a loud noise and a jolt as the Alphard hit the pothole. Fortunately, the driver managed to maintain control and safely navigate to a nearby tyre repair shop. Locals informed the passengers that this was not an isolated incident, as several vehicles had encountered similar issues.

Large pothole on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road causes vehicle damage | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Luang Por Maha Noi expressed concerns about the large pothole, urging relevant authorities to address the problem promptly to prevent further accidents. The pothole’s growing size is attributed to recent rainfall, posing a significant hazard on the highway.

Residents confirmed that the Alphard was the third vehicle that day to sustain damage after encountering the pothole. They highlighted the danger of such road conditions and called for immediate repairs to ensure the safety of road users, reported KhaoSod.

Large pothole on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road causes vehicle damage | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Last year, a dozen vehicles were damaged and one motorcyclist injured in Samut Prakan after hitting a pothole beside a temporary road cover on Srinakarin Road in Mueang district.

The incident left at least 10 cars with damaged tyres and wheels, while the motorcyclist sustained injuries after crashing into the hole.

Latest Thailand News
Devotees flock to Ayutthaya hermitage for blessings before lottery Thailand News

Devotees flock to Ayutthaya hermitage for blessings before lottery

2 hours ago
Monk arrested after fatal shooting at Phuket temple Phuket News

Monk arrested after fatal shooting at Phuket temple

2 hours ago
Sixth explosive device found at Krabi&#8217;s Noppharat Thara Beach Crime News

Sixth explosive device found at Krabi’s Noppharat Thara Beach

2 hours ago
Three fishermen die from toxic gas on Thai fishing boat Thailand News

Three fishermen die from toxic gas on Thai fishing boat

4 hours ago
Large pothole on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road causes vehicle damage Road deaths

Large pothole on Chok Chai-Det Udom Road causes vehicle damage

4 hours ago
Police uncover prostitution at Lop Buri massage parlour Crime News

Police uncover prostitution at Lop Buri massage parlour

4 hours ago
Russian journalist robbed, escapes hotel in Pattaya with 2 million baht loss Pattaya News

Russian journalist robbed, escapes hotel in Pattaya with 2 million baht loss

5 hours ago
Pattaya man&#8217;s motorcycle stolen by coworker, suspected sold for drugs Pattaya News

Pattaya man’s motorcycle stolen by coworker, suspected sold for drugs

5 hours ago
Hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreak hits young children Thailand News

Hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreak hits young children

5 hours ago
PM Shinawatra orders swift flood relief for Chiang Rai residents Northern Thailand News

PM Shinawatra orders swift flood relief for Chiang Rai residents

5 hours ago
Fatal motorcycle crash claims life in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Fatal motorcycle crash claims life in Chiang Mai

5 hours ago
Thousands protest in Bangkok, demand PM Shinawatra&#8217;s resignation Bangkok News

Thousands protest in Bangkok, demand PM Shinawatra’s resignation

6 hours ago
Wild tiger spotted observing researchers in Thai wildlife sanctuary (video) Environment News

Wild tiger spotted observing researchers in Thai wildlife sanctuary (video)

6 hours ago
Illegal e-cigarette factory raided in Pathum Thani, 29 arrested Crime News

Illegal e-cigarette factory raided in Pathum Thani, 29 arrested

6 hours ago
Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across Thailand on June 29 Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across Thailand on June 29

6 hours ago
Chinese man nabbed over Thai entertainer’s fatal drug ordeal Bangkok News

Chinese man nabbed over Thai entertainer’s fatal drug ordeal

1 day ago
Protest showdown: Bangkok governor inspects Victory Monument Bangkok News

Protest showdown: Bangkok governor inspects Victory Monument

1 day ago
Power play: Pattaya races to finish underground cable overhaul Pattaya News

Power play: Pattaya races to finish underground cable overhaul

1 day ago
Cambodia accused of mislabelling rice as Thai jasmine in China Thailand News

Cambodia accused of mislabelling rice as Thai jasmine in China

1 day ago
Thailand plans AI legislation to boost adoption and governance Business News

Thailand plans AI legislation to boost adoption and governance

1 day ago
Vape bust shock: Pattaya police nab man with 40 illegal e-cigs Pattaya News

Vape bust shock: Pattaya police nab man with 40 illegal e-cigs

1 day ago
Giant king cobra invades Trang home, sparks lottery frenzy (video) Thailand News

Giant king cobra invades Trang home, sparks lottery frenzy (video)

1 day ago
Patong Beach bomb scare: Hidden explosives uncovered in sand Phuket News

Patong Beach bomb scare: Hidden explosives uncovered in sand

1 day ago
Rush hour inferno: Car fire sparks Vibhavadi traffic chaos (video) Bangkok News

Rush hour inferno: Car fire sparks Vibhavadi traffic chaos (video)

1 day ago
Drug den blitz: Bang Lamung cops bust bamboo hideout Pattaya News

Drug den blitz: Bang Lamung cops bust bamboo hideout

1 day ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 29, 2025
91 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x