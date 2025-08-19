Thailand goes all in on AI—but can it be trusted?

Thais are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) like never before, with new research showing it’s become an “invisible” part of daily life—but concerns over fairness, bias, and safety are growing just as fast.

A report launched in Bangkok yesterday, August 18, by telecoms giant Telenor Asia revealed that 91% of Internet users in Thailand now rely on AI, up from 77% in 2024. More than half of respondents interact with AI at least once a day, while 28% use it several times daily.

“AI is now an invisible part of our digital lives,” said Telenor Asia Head Jon Omund Revhaug at the unveiling of Digital Lives Decoded 2025: Building Trust in Thailand’s AI Future.

The survey of 1,017 Thais found AI is being used to boost skills such as data analysis (62%), creativity (52%) and communication (35%). Workplace adoption is also soaring, with four in 10 Thais using AI at work—almost double last year’s figure. They employ it for content development (61%), analytics (54%) and customer service (53%).

Yet despite this surge, just three in 10 workers reported that their companies even have an AI strategy in place.

Gen Z (born 1997-2012) leads the way, scoring 8.5 out of 10 for adoption, from relationship advice to content creation. But they are also the most sceptical: 56% fear AI could harm society, while 61% support a pause on development until safeguards are in place. Millennials (1981-1996) tend to be more optimistic, while Gen X (1965-1980) and Boomers (1946-1964) show moderate caution but back responsible growth.

Safety remains a big issue. A huge 83% of Thais worry about online security, although 68% believe AI can improve safety if used wisely. Many also demand human oversight in sensitive areas such as hiring—only 49% think AI recruitment tools are fair.

The study shows that 77% of Thais are willing to share data for better services—but only if transparency and opt-out options exist. Interestingly, 61% said they trust themselves more than governments or tech firms to govern AI, reported Bangkok Post.

Industry leaders stressed that responsibility must be shared.

“Telcos play a crucial role as trusted connectivity providers,” said Telenor Group’s Head of AI, Ieva Martinkenaite. “They are actively collaborating with cloud providers to set standards for safe and secure AI services.”

True Corporation Board Director, Natwut Amornvivat, added:

“AI should act as a guardrail for human experience, not just a safety measure.”

Thailand may be charging ahead into the AI era, but the race to balance innovation with responsibility is only just beginning.