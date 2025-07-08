Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish

Toxic exposure sparks urgent health probe in Thailand

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
65 2 minutes read
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish
Picture courtesy of Thairath

An alarming discovery was made in Mae Ai district, Chiang Mai province, where arsenic levels in two young children were found to exceed normal standards.

This was believed to be linked to fish consumption from the Kok River, which flows from Shan State, Myanmar, into Thailand. The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office conducted tests yesterday, July 7, on four residents from Kaeng Sai Mun village, Mae Ai district, with urine samples collected on May 19.

The results indicated that two children, a 2 year old and a 6 year old, had abnormal levels of arsenic in their bodies. The children reportedly consumed fish from the Kok River regularly. Despite these findings, the health office hesitated to disclose the information, citing concerns about causing public panic.

In addition to arsenic, the Kok River was found to contain lead and manganese above standard levels. However, past investigations primarily focused on arsenic alone. For comprehensive testing, the health office should also consider blood tests for lead and manganese among at-risk groups.

Local leaders and organisations have expressed stress due to provincial and district pressure to downplay the severity of the situation, despite its significant impact on residents’ water, food, and agriculture.

Somdun Uatcharoen, a Chiang Mai MP from the People’s Party, emphasised the need for transparency and urged the government to inform the public promptly. He highlighted the necessity of health checks along the Kok River, particularly for vulnerable groups, and recommended measures for remediation and compensation.

Since March 17, when residents first reported concerns about the river, little progress has been made in addressing the heavy metal contamination linked to mining activities in Shan State.

Related Articles

Arsenic contamination

Opposition MPs, including at least nine members, plan to hold a press conference to discuss the issue and propose solutions. They aim to reassure worried residents that support is available.

Somdun also suggested declaring the Kok River area a disaster zone to facilitate assistance, as many locals currently lack a reliable water supply. Groundwater from 146 wells in the area is deemed unreliable due to potential contamination.

Assistant Professor Dr Satean Chantha from the Faculty of Science and Technology at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University stressed the importance of transparency in revealing test results. He argued that concerns about public panic should not justify withholding information, as residents have the right to know and manage their lives accordingly.

Government agencies must urgently develop comprehensive risk management plans across the health, agriculture, and fisheries sectors, rather than conceal information due to political pressures, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1 Bangkok News

Bangkok trains slash fares to 20 baht from October 1

6 seconds ago
Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish Chiang Mai News

Arsenic contamination in Chiang Mai children linked to river fish

7 minutes ago
Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park Thailand News

Nature’s surprise: Rare panda crab spotted in Thai national park

12 minutes ago
Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer&#8217;s emotional hunt for real family Thailand News

Thai netizens back kidnapped Chinese influencer’s emotional hunt for real family

21 minutes ago
Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode Thailand News

Thailand plans ‘Buddhist bank’ as temple scandals explode

28 minutes ago
Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft Crime News

Nong Suea man arrested for temple donation box theft

35 minutes ago
Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil Bangkok News

Casino chaos: Thailand scraps gambling bill amid turmoil

46 minutes ago
Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist Road deaths

Tragic collision claims lives of porridge vendor and cyclist

54 minutes ago
Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap Thailand News

Surat Thani train station horror: Guards beat man over nap

1 hour ago
Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei Crime News

Police raid reveals illegal kratom and e-cigarette operation in Loei

1 hour ago
Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays Phuket News

Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays

1 hour ago
Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence Crime News

Man in Suphan Buri kills neighbour under meth influence

2 hours ago
Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host Bangkok News

Thai influencer and transwomen clash over South Korean bar host

2 hours ago
Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers Business News

Bacon backlash: Cheap US pork threatens Thai farmers

2 hours ago
British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home Thailand News

British dad dies chasing fight dream as wife gives birth back home

2 hours ago
50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers Thailand News

50 attackers storm security base in Narathiwat, injuring two officers

3 hours ago
FDA cracks down on illegal cannabis products in Thailand Cannabis News

FDA cracks down on illegal cannabis products in Thailand

3 hours ago
Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury Phuket News

Phuket woman escapes car crash at roadside stall with minor injury

3 hours ago
Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid Bangkok News

Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

3 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

3 hours ago
Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui

4 hours ago
Thai Lion Air&#8217;s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare Bangkok News

Thai Lion Air’s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare

4 hours ago
Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor Bangkok News

Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

4 hours ago
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall Pattaya News

South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

4 hours ago
Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights Phuket News

Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights

5 hours ago
Chiang Mai NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee7 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
65 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x