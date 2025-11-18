Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 1:12 PM
480 1 minute read
Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A one-way traffic system on Jomtien Beach Road has drawn criticism from residents, tourists and business owners for creating confusion, delays and safety risks.

Instead of smoother traffic and safer streets, locals say the area is now more chaotic than ever. Confusion, delays, and rising safety concerns have become the norm, with many calling for the system to be scrapped altogether.

Na Jomtien Road, a narrow stretch with parked cars flanking both sides, has emerged as a bottleneck nightmare. Footpaths are barely wide enough for one person, forcing pedestrians dangerously close to passing vehicles. At night, the situation worsens: many beachside streetlights are broken, plunging the area into darkness.

Motorcyclists routinely flout the rules, riding against traffic with little consequence, while law enforcement is accused of turning a blind eye. Locals say the lack of enforcement has made the one-way system meaningless.

Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens | News by Thaiger

Businesses are also taking a hit. The rerouted traffic has disrupted Songtaew services and made deliveries more difficult, deterring customers and inconveniencing tourists. Shop owners and hotel operators say navigating the area now takes significantly longer than before, undermining the very purpose of the traffic revamp.

Despite city officials insisting the one-way system is here to stay, rumblings suggest otherwise. Insiders claim there are plans to revert to two-way traffic to accommodate a new songtaew (or baht bus) route, a move critics say would reflect a wider pattern in Thai urban planning.

Related Articles

“It’s always the same story: big changes with no proper consultation, and then a backtrack when things fall apart,” a Jomtien business owner said.

At present, residents are left to deal with unclear signage, missing road markings, and daily confusion. Safety concerns continue to mount, particularly on narrow stretches where vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians are forced to share dangerously limited space, reported Pattaya Mail.

Many are urging the city to abandon experimental schemes in favour of practical solutions: enforceable traffic laws, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, and reliable public transport.

Latest Thailand News
Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai loan shark surrenders after detaining debtor’s mother and baby

22 minutes ago
Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend&#8217;s scooter in road rage attack (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya car driver rams girlfriend’s scooter in road rage attack (video)

22 minutes ago
Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok-bound van slams into truck, 7 injured

57 minutes ago
4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall | Thaiger Phuket News

4 foreigners at large after stealing at Phuket shopping mall

60 minutes ago
What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand | Thaiger Education

What parents should know about homeschooling in Thailand

1 hour ago
Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice | Thaiger Business News

Thailand seals China deal to export 500k tonnes of rice

2 hours ago
Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man denies claims of deliberately spreading HIV

2 hours ago
Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute | Thaiger Politics News

Thai activist Jatuporn hits out at Trump, Anwar over border dispute

2 hours ago
Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Court grounds order allowing foreign pilots on Thai routes

2 hours ago
Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens

3 hours ago
Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya restaurant owner loses purse after helping stranger during rain

3 hours ago
Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat | Thaiger Politics News

Thai govt firm on January House exit despite opposition heat

4 hours ago
Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025 | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Thanksgiving in Bangkok 2025

4 hours ago
Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man dies in suspected suicide after driving pickup off bridge in Phuket

4 hours ago
Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia&#8217;s Poipet | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man tortured to death by scam gang in Cambodia’s Poipet

4 hours ago
Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai YouTuber under fire for dancing on car at Mount Fuji photo spot

5 hours ago
Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested in Samut Prakan for selling explicit content

5 hours ago
Phuket knife threat ends with man shot in leg during clash | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket knife threat ends with man shot in leg during clash

5 hours ago
Brake failure kills truck driver in fiery Sri Racha pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brake failure kills truck driver in fiery Sri Racha pile-up

5 hours ago
Supreme Court orders Thaksin to pay 17.6 billion baht in Shin Corp tax case | Thaiger Thailand News

Supreme Court orders Thaksin to pay 17.6 billion baht in Shin Corp tax case

6 hours ago
Canadian tourist drowns after losing consciousness at Koh Phi Phi | Thaiger South Thailand News

Canadian tourist drowns after losing consciousness at Koh Phi Phi

6 hours ago
Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun | Thaiger Bangkok News

Broke online seller robs Bangkok petrol station with fake gun

6 hours ago
Revered foreign monk hospitalised after fall in Udon Thani temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Revered foreign monk hospitalised after fall in Udon Thani temple

6 hours ago
More cold weather and heavy rain forecasted for Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

More cold weather and heavy rain forecasted for Thailand

6 hours ago
Top 10 best marketing agencies in Thailand (2026 edition) | Thaiger Digital Marketing

Top 10 best marketing agencies in Thailand (2026 edition)

8 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 18, 2025, 1:12 PM
480 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.