Jomtien one-way system slammed as traffic chaos worsens

A one-way traffic system on Jomtien Beach Road has drawn criticism from residents, tourists and business owners for creating confusion, delays and safety risks.

Instead of smoother traffic and safer streets, locals say the area is now more chaotic than ever. Confusion, delays, and rising safety concerns have become the norm, with many calling for the system to be scrapped altogether.

Na Jomtien Road, a narrow stretch with parked cars flanking both sides, has emerged as a bottleneck nightmare. Footpaths are barely wide enough for one person, forcing pedestrians dangerously close to passing vehicles. At night, the situation worsens: many beachside streetlights are broken, plunging the area into darkness.

Motorcyclists routinely flout the rules, riding against traffic with little consequence, while law enforcement is accused of turning a blind eye. Locals say the lack of enforcement has made the one-way system meaningless.

Businesses are also taking a hit. The rerouted traffic has disrupted Songtaew services and made deliveries more difficult, deterring customers and inconveniencing tourists. Shop owners and hotel operators say navigating the area now takes significantly longer than before, undermining the very purpose of the traffic revamp.

Despite city officials insisting the one-way system is here to stay, rumblings suggest otherwise. Insiders claim there are plans to revert to two-way traffic to accommodate a new songtaew (or baht bus) route, a move critics say would reflect a wider pattern in Thai urban planning.

“It’s always the same story: big changes with no proper consultation, and then a backtrack when things fall apart,” a Jomtien business owner said.

At present, residents are left to deal with unclear signage, missing road markings, and daily confusion. Safety concerns continue to mount, particularly on narrow stretches where vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians are forced to share dangerously limited space, reported Pattaya Mail.

Many are urging the city to abandon experimental schemes in favour of practical solutions: enforceable traffic laws, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, and reliable public transport.