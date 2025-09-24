Foreigners slammed for using kids to sell roses on Pattaya strip

Business owners in Pattaya raised concerns after foreigners were seen using children to sell roses on Walking Street, fuelling fears of exploitation and harm.

The complaints surfaced at around 3.30am yesterday, September 23, when Walking Street operators reported groups of foreign men and women using children as young as one to seven years old to sell roses. Each flower is priced at about 100 baht, with tourists often pressured into buying.

Witnesses said the children were encouraged to cling to tourists’ arms if they refused, creating uncomfortable encounters that many ended by reluctantly handing over cash.

Local operators say the practice is giving Pattaya a bad name as a premier tourist destination.

“It’s not just inappropriate to have children under 10 out at that time. It seriously damages the city’s reputation.”

The groups are reportedly most active between 3am and 4am, when bars and clubs close and intoxicated tourists spill onto the street. Operators claim this period generates substantial profits for the sellers while taking jobs away from Thai locals.

Police have previously apprehended members of these groups, but business owners allege they continue to return with little deterrence. Many criticised what they see as sporadic crackdowns that only occur when the issue attracts media attention.

Officers confirmed they are aware of the ongoing situation and promised further investigation. However, residents and operators insist that stronger, more consistent enforcement is needed, reported The Pattaya News.

Business groups urge officials to address the problem head-on to protect Pattaya’s image.

“Police need to stop these operations properly, not just carry out random checks. Tourists should feel welcome here, not harassed.”

The use of children in street vending has long been a sensitive issue in Thailand, raising concerns about child welfare, exploitation, and the country’s international reputation.

Pattaya, one of Thailand’s most visited tourist cities, has repeatedly struggled with maintaining its global image amid controversies linked to nightlife, crime, and exploitation.