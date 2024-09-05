Crackdown on foreign flower scammers exploiting kids in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Pattaya City officials are cracking down hard on foreign nationals using children to hawk flowers and hassle tourists in the city’s famed Walking Street. After a surge of complaints from locals and visitors, Pattaya City officially requested help from Chon Buri Immigration to tackle the issue head-on.

Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet stated that this type of behaviour, particularly involving children, is unacceptable and damages the reputation of the city. The city is determined to restore its image and keep its streets safe.

Advertisements

In response, Chon Buri Immigration wasted no time, launching a clean-up operation yesterday, September 4, led by Police Lieutenant Pramot Fuengfung.

“We acted swiftly on the city’s request to tackle this issue and restore order.”

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of four Vietnamese nationals. Two were charged with illegal entry and working without the necessary permits, while the other two are facing legal action, with their residency rights in Thailand set to be revoked.

Police have vowed that this is just the beginning. They are determined to put an end to the exploitation of children and preserve the city’s reputation as a top tourist destination, reported Pattaya Mail.

“We are committed to working closely with immigration authorities to prevent these incidents from recurring.”

Advertisements

Back in May, similar reports have emerged of foreigners with young children in tow, struggling to speak Thai, pestering tourists by aggressively hawking flowers and candies. Despite polite refusals, these persistent peddlers continue to follow potential customers, even tugging at their arms, creating a significant nuisance for holidaymakers.

In other news, a Thai man in Pattaya is appealing to the public for assistance after being scammed by thieves who made off with his motorcycle.

The 27 year old Thai man shared with reporters that he fell victim to a scam on August 25. He recounted how individuals pretending to be his friends tricked him into lending them his Honda Wave 110i motorcycle under false pretences.