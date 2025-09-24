Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours’ doors in Bangkok condo

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin28 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Thanid Thungtongkam

A Thai man went on a rampage at a condominium in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area, kicking doors and smearing his blood after neighbours complained about him being a public nuisance.

Social media influencer Thanid “James” Thungtongkam took to his Facebook account to share the incident with his followers. James explained that the event took place at 10.38pm on September 20 while he was alone in his room.

He stated that he heard the suspect shout outside his room, “Are you the one reporting me to the condo management team? Who reported me?” The man then challenged him to come out and fight.

James attached security camera footage to his post, showing the suspect knocking on and kicking neighbours’ doors. The man was seen carrying a bottle of liquor, walking through the corridor, and later brandishing a knife, which he directed towards James’s room opposite his own.

The suspect repeatedly threatened James, shouted vulgar insults, and ordered him to come out. At one point, he accidentally cut his head with the knife and smeared blood on a door.

Man kicks and smears blood in Bangkok condo
Photo via Facebook/ Thanid Thungtongkam

James said he reported the matter to the juristic team, but no action was taken beyond reviewing CCTV footage in the office. He then called the police, but officers only remained in the lobby, saying the man was armed.

James insisted that he had never had any conflict with the suspect, though he admitted he had previously complained to the management about the man’s disruptive and violent behaviour. He added that other residents had also suffered from the man’s antics for years, with repeated complaints leading to no improvement.

Thai man smears blood on neighbour's condo room
Photo via Facebook/ Thanid Thungtongkam

Pitiphon Promkaew, Superintendent of Din Daeng Police Station, told ThaiRath yesterday, September 23, that officers had summoned the suspect, 37 year old Thian, for questioning. Thian was also subjected to a drug test, which came back negative.

In an interview with One 31, Thian claimed his actions were the result of stress, citing financial difficulties and the pressure of caring for his one year old child. He denied acting violently because of neighbours’ complaints.

Man causes public nuisance and rampage in Bangkok condo
Photo via Facebook/ Thanid Thungtongkam

He admitted to drinking five bottles of alcohol before the incident, but claimed James was not specifically targeted, pointing out that CCTV footage showed him knocking on almost every door on the floor.

According to the superintendent, Thian faces five charges, including attempted trespassing with force or threat of a weapon, causing property damage, creating a public nuisance, and issuing insults.

James expressed scepticism about Thian’s explanation, stating that his behaviour was not driven by stress but rather by anger after learning of complaints made against him.

Social media influencer suffers from neighbour's violent behaviour
Thanid “James” Thungtongkam| Photo via One 31

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.