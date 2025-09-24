Thai man kicks and smears blood on neighbours’ doors in Bangkok condo

A Thai man went on a rampage at a condominium in Bangkok’s Din Daeng area, kicking doors and smearing his blood after neighbours complained about him being a public nuisance.

Social media influencer Thanid “James” Thungtongkam took to his Facebook account to share the incident with his followers. James explained that the event took place at 10.38pm on September 20 while he was alone in his room.

He stated that he heard the suspect shout outside his room, “Are you the one reporting me to the condo management team? Who reported me?” The man then challenged him to come out and fight.

James attached security camera footage to his post, showing the suspect knocking on and kicking neighbours’ doors. The man was seen carrying a bottle of liquor, walking through the corridor, and later brandishing a knife, which he directed towards James’s room opposite his own.

The suspect repeatedly threatened James, shouted vulgar insults, and ordered him to come out. At one point, he accidentally cut his head with the knife and smeared blood on a door.

James said he reported the matter to the juristic team, but no action was taken beyond reviewing CCTV footage in the office. He then called the police, but officers only remained in the lobby, saying the man was armed.

James insisted that he had never had any conflict with the suspect, though he admitted he had previously complained to the management about the man’s disruptive and violent behaviour. He added that other residents had also suffered from the man’s antics for years, with repeated complaints leading to no improvement.

Pitiphon Promkaew, Superintendent of Din Daeng Police Station, told ThaiRath yesterday, September 23, that officers had summoned the suspect, 37 year old Thian, for questioning. Thian was also subjected to a drug test, which came back negative.

In an interview with One 31, Thian claimed his actions were the result of stress, citing financial difficulties and the pressure of caring for his one year old child. He denied acting violently because of neighbours’ complaints.

He admitted to drinking five bottles of alcohol before the incident, but claimed James was not specifically targeted, pointing out that CCTV footage showed him knocking on almost every door on the floor.

According to the superintendent, Thian faces five charges, including attempted trespassing with force or threat of a weapon, causing property damage, creating a public nuisance, and issuing insults.

James expressed scepticism about Thian’s explanation, stating that his behaviour was not driven by stress but rather by anger after learning of complaints made against him.