Intoxicated tourist with knife causes uproar in Pattaya condominium

Photo of Top TopPublished: 10:20, 22 December 2024| Updated: 10:20, 22 December 2024
67 1 minute read
Intoxicated tourist with knife causes uproar in Pattaya condominium
Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Police in Pattaya took swift action after receiving reports of a foreign tourist causing a disturbance at a condominium on Jomtien Second Road yesterday, December 21. At 1am, officers responded to residents’ calls regarding a man armed with a knife, creating a scene by knocking on doors.

Residents, clearly alarmed, recounted how the man, wearing a black T-shirt and black boxers, appeared heavily intoxicated. Security guards managed to detain him before police arrived on the scene. The man’s identity and nationality remain unknown at this time.

Advertisements

The police discovered a 15-centimetre kitchen knife nearby, which was said to have been swung around the building by the man. This weapon was collected as evidence by the police.

Intoxicated tourist with knife causes uproar in Pattaya condominium | News by Thaiger

Related news

Eyewitnesses reported that the man had been walking naked earlier, brandishing the knife while knocking on doors throughout the building. The sight of a large, unclothed man with a weapon alarmed residents, who promptly alerted security and police.

Upon arrival, officers initially attempted to escort the tourist back to his room, as he was no longer fully naked. However, residents objected, citing their fears for safety and the unpredictable nature of the man’s behaviour, reported The Pattaya News.

The man is now in police custody, where he will be allowed to sober up. Police plan to interview him to understand his erratic conduct, confirm his identity, and examine his visa status.

Advertisements

Intoxicated tourist with knife causes uproar in Pattaya condominium | News by Thaiger

In related news, police officers in Samut Songkhram successfully subdued a 50 year old local man wielding a long knife in a pomelo orchard. The incident occurred on December 18, behind Wat Worapoom Health Promotion Hospital, with officers employing negotiation tactics to defuse the situation.

The Samut Songkhram Police Station received reports of a man, identified only as Yod, brandishing a 2-foot-long sword in an agitated state. Responding swiftly to the call, officers, led by Phasaworn Limpaiwan, arrived at the scene prepared with non-lethal equipment, including a forked stick and a taser, ready to mitigate any potential threat.

Latest Thailand News
Intoxicated tourist with knife causes uproar in Pattaya condominium Crime News

Intoxicated tourist with knife causes uproar in Pattaya condominium

7 minutes ago
Nationwide elections set for February 1, excluding 29 provinces Politics News

Nationwide elections set for February 1, excluding 29 provinces

21 minutes ago
Taxi driver arrested after fleeing petrol station in Chaiyaphum Crime News

Taxi driver arrested after fleeing petrol station in Chaiyaphum

32 minutes ago
Don Mueang Airport expects 13% flight rise over new year Thailand News

Don Mueang Airport expects 13% flight rise over new year

44 minutes ago
Chiang Mai soldiers seize 300,000 meth pills after shootout Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai soldiers seize 300,000 meth pills after shootout

55 minutes ago
Shirtless tourist swallows traffic ticket in Pattaya police standoff Pattaya News

Shirtless tourist swallows traffic ticket in Pattaya police standoff

1 hour ago
Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour&#8217;s urn after stabbing father (video) Crime News

Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour’s urn after stabbing father (video)

19 hours ago
Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat Crime News

Transwoman arrested for explicit online content in Korat

20 hours ago
Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade Crime News

Hong Kong man arrested in Pattaya for illegal e-cigarette trade

20 hours ago
Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck Pattaya News

Motorcyclist killed in Pattaya crash with minivan and pickup truck

20 hours ago
Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle Crime News

Girl killed in Chon Buri hit-and-run sparks search for dark vehicle

21 hours ago
Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards Bangkok News

Bangkok bust: 6 Chinese arrested with 200k SIM cards

21 hours ago
Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment Finance

Thailand eyes Phuket for bitcoin sandbox experiment

22 hours ago
Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss Crime News

Udon Thani: Sports shoes blunder leaves seller with 80k baht loss

23 hours ago
Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao Central Thailand News

Girls abandoned by drug-addicted parents in Chachoengsao

23 hours ago
Three sentenced to death for German&#8217;s murder in Pattaya Crime News

Three sentenced to death for German’s murder in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight Aviation News

Phuket welcomes tourists on first Bucharest flight

1 day ago
Residents challenge SRT&#8217;s ownership claims to Khao Kradong Eastern Thailand News

Residents challenge SRT’s ownership claims to Khao Kradong

1 day ago
Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes Bangkok News

Thai government to choose sites for casino complexes

1 day ago
Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver Bangkok News

Thai court orders DLT to issue vehicle tax sticker to driver

1 day ago
Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees Bangkok News

Thailand braces for cold spell with mountain lows of 5 degrees

1 day ago
What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this week (December 21 to 26)

2 days ago
Kanchanaburi: &#8216;Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato&#8217; wins 200k lottery (video) Thailand News

Kanchanaburi: ‘Miss Grand Purple Sweet Potato’ wins 200k lottery (video)

2 days ago
Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages Phuket News

Phuket to host Thailand’s first legal same-sex marriages

2 days ago
PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn crowned Politician of the Year in Bangkok poll

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Top

Top

Top is a multifaceted news writer with a keen interest in real estate and travel. Top currently covers local Thai news at Thaiger. As a travel buff, Top blogs about his travels- around the world and Thailand- during his free time.

Related Articles

Don Mueang Airport expects 13% flight rise over new year

Don Mueang Airport expects 13% flight rise over new year

Published: 09:42, 22 December 2024
Chiang Mai soldiers seize 300,000 meth pills after shootout

Chiang Mai soldiers seize 300,000 meth pills after shootout

Published: 09:32, 22 December 2024
Shirtless tourist swallows traffic ticket in Pattaya police standoff

Shirtless tourist swallows traffic ticket in Pattaya police standoff

Published: 09:18, 22 December 2024
Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour&#8217;s urn after stabbing father (video)

Sisaket: Man hides in neighbour’s urn after stabbing father (video)

Published: 15:01, 21 December 2024