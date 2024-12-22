Intoxicated tourist with knife causes uproar in Pattaya condominium

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

Police in Pattaya took swift action after receiving reports of a foreign tourist causing a disturbance at a condominium on Jomtien Second Road yesterday, December 21. At 1am, officers responded to residents’ calls regarding a man armed with a knife, creating a scene by knocking on doors.

Residents, clearly alarmed, recounted how the man, wearing a black T-shirt and black boxers, appeared heavily intoxicated. Security guards managed to detain him before police arrived on the scene. The man’s identity and nationality remain unknown at this time.

The police discovered a 15-centimetre kitchen knife nearby, which was said to have been swung around the building by the man. This weapon was collected as evidence by the police.

Eyewitnesses reported that the man had been walking naked earlier, brandishing the knife while knocking on doors throughout the building. The sight of a large, unclothed man with a weapon alarmed residents, who promptly alerted security and police.

Upon arrival, officers initially attempted to escort the tourist back to his room, as he was no longer fully naked. However, residents objected, citing their fears for safety and the unpredictable nature of the man’s behaviour, reported The Pattaya News.

The man is now in police custody, where he will be allowed to sober up. Police plan to interview him to understand his erratic conduct, confirm his identity, and examine his visa status.

In related news, police officers in Samut Songkhram successfully subdued a 50 year old local man wielding a long knife in a pomelo orchard. The incident occurred on December 18, behind Wat Worapoom Health Promotion Hospital, with officers employing negotiation tactics to defuse the situation. The Samut Songkhram Police Station received reports of a man, identified only as Yod, brandishing a 2-foot-long sword in an agitated state. Responding swiftly to the call, officers, led by Phasaworn Limpaiwan, arrived at the scene prepared with non-lethal equipment, including a forked stick and a taser, ready to mitigate any potential threat.