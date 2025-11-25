Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge

A construction worker was hospitalised in Pattaya after stumbling into a sharp metal fence while returning from a night of drinking at a karaoke bar.

The incident occurred today, November 25, outside a karaoke venue on Soi Phatthana 4. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation received a report at around 1.30am that a man was injured and bleeding near the premises.

Upon arrival, rescue volunteers discovered 43 year old Rat Pholphan lying in front of the karaoke bar, covered in blood and suffering multiple deep cuts. He was so intoxicated that he struggled to speak. Bystanders and karaoke staff had already begun administering first aid before the rescue team took over and transported him to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to Rat, he had spent the night drinking at the karaoke venue before attempting to walk back to his nearby workers’ camp. In his inebriated state, he tripped and collided with a sharp corrugated zinc sheet used as a temporary construction fence, leaving him with significant injuries. Despite the pain, he managed to stagger back to the entrance of the karaoke bar, where he collapsed and sought help.

Friends from his construction camp described Rat as a habitual drinker, often losing control after a few too many. They confirmed that he had not been involved in any altercation, and his injuries were solely the result of his drunken mishap.

Staff at the karaoke bar corroborated this account, saying that Rat had left the venue in good spirits after paying his bill without issue. Minutes later, he returned, drenched in blood, and explained that he had accidentally walked into the sharp fencing while heading back to camp, reported The Pattaya News.

The rescue team confirmed that although Rat’s injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening. He remains under medical care at the local hospital and is expected to recover.

Police were informed of the incident and carried out a brief investigation. With no signs of foul play and clear evidence that the injuries were accidental, no charges are expected to be filed.