Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 25, 2025, 9:33 AM
77 1 minute read
Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A construction worker was hospitalised in Pattaya after stumbling into a sharp metal fence while returning from a night of drinking at a karaoke bar.

The incident occurred today, November 25, outside a karaoke venue on Soi Phatthana 4. Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation received a report at around 1.30am that a man was injured and bleeding near the premises.

Upon arrival, rescue volunteers discovered 43 year old Rat Pholphan lying in front of the karaoke bar, covered in blood and suffering multiple deep cuts. He was so intoxicated that he struggled to speak. Bystanders and karaoke staff had already begun administering first aid before the rescue team took over and transported him to Pattaya Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment.

Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge | News by Thaiger

Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge | News by Thaiger

According to Rat, he had spent the night drinking at the karaoke venue before attempting to walk back to his nearby workers’ camp. In his inebriated state, he tripped and collided with a sharp corrugated zinc sheet used as a temporary construction fence, leaving him with significant injuries. Despite the pain, he managed to stagger back to the entrance of the karaoke bar, where he collapsed and sought help.

Friends from his construction camp described Rat as a habitual drinker, often losing control after a few too many. They confirmed that he had not been involved in any altercation, and his injuries were solely the result of his drunken mishap.

Related Articles

Staff at the karaoke bar corroborated this account, saying that Rat had left the venue in good spirits after paying his bill without issue. Minutes later, he returned, drenched in blood, and explained that he had accidentally walked into the sharp fencing while heading back to camp, reported The Pattaya News.

Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge | News by Thaiger

The rescue team confirmed that although Rat’s injuries were serious, they were not life-threatening. He remains under medical care at the local hospital and is expected to recover.

Police were informed of the incident and carried out a brief investigation. With no signs of foul play and clear evidence that the injuries were accidental, no charges are expected to be filed.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug suspect escapes in cuffs during police transfer

20 seconds ago
Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk Pattaya worker staggers into fence after bar binge

13 minutes ago
Storms slam southern Thailand as seas rise and chill spreads | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storms slam southern Thailand as seas rise and chill spreads

27 minutes ago
Bedridden Thai woman revives and knocks on coffin during funeral | Thaiger Thailand News

Bedridden Thai woman revives and knocks on coffin during funeral

16 hours ago
Thai boy suffers severe burns helping teacher burn wasp hive | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy suffers severe burns helping teacher burn wasp hive

17 hours ago
Southern Thailand faces widespread flooding, Songkhla governor orders evacuation | Thaiger Thailand News

Southern Thailand faces widespread flooding, Songkhla governor orders evacuation

17 hours ago
Thai transwomen report foreign man for filming and sharing their videos without consent | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwomen report foreign man for filming and sharing their videos without consent

17 hours ago
Libyan woman in Chiang Rai arrested for visa overstay and disturbance report | Thaiger Thailand News

Libyan woman in Chiang Rai arrested for visa overstay and disturbance report

18 hours ago
Drunk driver crashes into Khon Kaen restaurant, injures 14 people | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk driver crashes into Khon Kaen restaurant, injures 14 people

18 hours ago
Ayutthaya tuk tuk driver with criminal history steals from Indian couple | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya tuk tuk driver with criminal history steals from Indian couple

19 hours ago
Wild elephant found dead with gunshot wounds near national park border in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant found dead with gunshot wounds near national park border in Kanchanaburi

19 hours ago
Former Miss Universe owner allegedly flees to Mexico amid legal troubles and debt | Thaiger Thailand News

Former Miss Universe owner allegedly flees to Mexico amid legal troubles and debt

19 hours ago
US man indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minors in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

US man indicted for alleged sex crimes involving minors in Phuket

20 hours ago
Thai Army boosts border security as Myanmar fighting nears Mae Sot | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army boosts border security as Myanmar fighting nears Mae Sot

21 hours ago
Indian man allegedly hires Pattaya nightclub guards to assault taxi rider | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian man allegedly hires Pattaya nightclub guards to assault taxi rider

22 hours ago
Tourist wanted for feeding wristband to sea tutle in Similan Islands | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist wanted for feeding wristband to sea tutle in Similan Islands

22 hours ago
Security guard killed while crossing road to help crash victim in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Security guard killed while crossing road to help crash victim in Pathum Thani

23 hours ago
Bhumjaithai Party gains 14 MPs from other parties ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai Party gains 14 MPs from other parties ahead of election

23 hours ago
9 year old Thai girl killed in Satun landslide amid southern floods | Thaiger Thailand News

9 year old Thai girl killed in Satun landslide amid southern floods

23 hours ago
Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years | Thaiger Hot News

Hat Yai flood hit by heaviest rainfall in 300 years

23 hours ago
Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prison denies claim female inmates forced into sex services

24 hours ago
Pattaya woman surrenders after stabbing neighbour in jealousy row | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman surrenders after stabbing neighbour in jealousy row

24 hours ago
November 24: South lashed by storms, 10 provinces on flood alert | Thaiger Thailand News

November 24: South lashed by storms, 10 provinces on flood alert

1 day ago
TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor | Thaiger Thailand News

TikTok tattoo artist faces legal action over tattooing a minor

2 days ago
Thai economy faces potential recession with growth under 1% | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai economy faces potential recession with growth under 1%

2 days ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 25, 2025, 9:33 AM
77 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.