Thai woman claims rape by three Chinese men in Pattaya home

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2025, 11:08 AM
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารชลบุรี

A Thai woman has accused three Chinese men of raping her at a private residence in Pattaya after a night out at a karaoke bar. The men reportedly met the woman at a pub before inviting her to the house, where the alleged assault took place.

The 21 year old woman, identified only as May, filed a complaint with officers at Nong Prue Police Station at 6am yesterday, November 5, accusing three Chinese men of physically assaulting and raping her. The Chinese nationals claim that the encounter was consensual.

May told police that she and a friend had gone to a pub and restaurant in South Pattaya, but her friend later left to meet her Chinese boyfriend. She continued drinking at the venue alone.

According to May, a Thai woman she met there introduced her to a group of Chinese nationals. Later, she accompanied the group to a karaoke bar. May said she was attracted to one of the Chinese men and agreed to go to his home in Soi Khao Talo, about two kilometres away from the karaoke bar.

At the house, May encountered two other Chinese men. She alleged that the man she had followed pulled her into a bedroom, pushed her onto the bed, attacked her, and raped her. The other two men then allegedly took turns raping her as well.

Pattaya woman accuses three Chinese of rape
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารชลบุรี

Afterwards, they allegedly gave her 1,000 baht, and May booked a motorcycle taxi to the police station.

The motorcycle taxi rider told police that the woman appeared tearful and shaking when she left the house. After learning what had happened, he took a photo of the residence and brought her to the police station.

Chinese men deny raping Thai woman
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารชลบุรี

Police, accompanied by an interpreter, later visited the house and questioned the three accused men. They admitted that two of them had sex with May but insisted it had been consensual and that she had agreed to the arrangement at the karaoke bar.

According to police, May demanded 300,000 baht in compensation from the Chinese nationals. The case remains under negotiation as the investigation continues.

