Drunk driver kills boy, 13, in wrong-way crash in Sattahip

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, October 10, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A fatal collision occurred when a drunk driver travelling the wrong way on a main road crashed into a motorbike ridden by a teenage boy, killing him instantly.

A 13 year old schoolboy lost his life in a devastating crash on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip after a drunk driver sped the wrong way into oncoming traffic.

The accident occurred at around 1am yesterday, October 9, near kilometre marker 2. Police Lieutenant Pongphisut Mahasetthaworakun, Deputy Inspector at Sattahip Police Station, led the response team, accompanied by rescuers from the Sawang Rojanathammasathan Foundation.

At the scene, officers found a black Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck facing the wrong direction in the left lane, with its frontend mangled. Debris from a heavily damaged red-and-black Honda Wave 125 motorcycle was scattered across the road, about 20 metres from the point of impact.

The rider, identified as a 13 year old Grade 8 student from Phlu Ta Luang Wittaya School, was found dead near the rear of the truck.

The pickup driver, 59 year old Wanlop Phrommasuwan, remained at the scene. While physically unharmed, he was heavily intoxicated and reportedly admitted to drinking Lao Khao, a 40-proof white liquor, after finishing work that evening.

According to his statement to police, Wanlop had driven against traffic from kilometre marker 1, intending to head towards kilometre 10, but collided with the boy just 2 kilometres into the journey, reported The Pattaya News.

Police confirmed Wanlop’s blood alcohol level exceeded 100mg/dL. He was arrested on the spot and taken to Sattahip Police Station for further interrogation.

Pol. Lt. Pongphisut confirmed that Wanlop now faces serious charges, including drunk driving causing death. Legal proceedings are underway.

The crash has triggered public outrage online, with calls for harsher penalties for drink-driving offences and increased enforcement of traffic laws. The young victim’s school and community are mourning the loss.

Officers reminded the public that driving under the influence remains a leading cause of road fatalities in Thailand and reiterated the importance of responsible behaviour behind the wheel.

