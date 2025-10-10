Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach

Conservation success marks progress for marine biodiversity

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal23 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025
50 1 minute read
Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Department of National Parks Facebook

Over 100 endangered hawksbill sea turtles hatched on a beach at Koh Thalu Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan Noi district, marking a significant win for marine conservation efforts.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) confirmed that 101 hatchlings were born, following 65 days of careful monitoring by rangers and marine conservation teams. The eggs were laid on August 14 by a mother hawksbill turtle, with the site immediately secured to protect the nest from predators, human activity, and environmental threats.

Ekarit Duangmala, chief of Ao Siam National Park, said the outcome reflects progress in local marine protection initiatives.

“This is an excellent sign for ongoing efforts to restore the sea turtle population in the area. The survival rate from this clutch is 65%, which is very promising.”

Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach | News by Thaiger

Of the original 155 eggs, 101 successfully hatched, while 19 were found to be spoiled and 29 were unfertilised. Six hatchlings, sadly, died shortly after emerging from their shells.

The hawksbill turtle is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with its global population under threat due to illegal poaching, habitat loss, pollution, and climate change. The species is known for its beautiful shell, which has made it a frequent target of wildlife trafficking.

Related Articles

Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach | News by Thaiger

The newly hatched turtles are currently under the care of the Siam Marine Resources Rehabilitation Foundation, which provides nourishment and medical checks before their release back into the wild. The organisation said the hatchlings would be returned to the sea once they are strong enough to face the natural challenges of the open ocean, reported Bangkok Post.

This latest hatching event follows an increase in sea turtle nesting sites across Thailand’s coastal areas, suggesting conservation measures and public awareness campaigns may be starting to pay off.

Officials from Ao Siam National Park and the DNP said they remain committed to monitoring the local beaches and collaborating with conservation groups to ensure the long-term survival of marine turtle populations in the region.

Latest Thailand News
Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach | Thaiger Environment News

Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach

24 seconds ago
Drunk driver kills boy, 13, in wrong-way crash in Sattahip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunk driver kills boy, 13, in wrong-way crash in Sattahip

17 minutes ago
Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video

37 minutes ago
Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket expressway moves ahead with 2030 completion target

1 hour ago
Teen gunmen shoot 13-year-old in back in Hat Yai revenge raid | Thaiger South Thailand News

Teen gunmen shoot 13-year-old in back in Hat Yai revenge raid

1 hour ago
Chinese factory in Chon Buri defies court order, told to halt work | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese factory in Chon Buri defies court order, told to halt work

2 hours ago
Thailand’s biggest book fair hits the right note in Bangkok (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand’s biggest book fair hits the right note in Bangkok (video)

2 hours ago
British biker killed in horror crash on Chiang Mai highway | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

British biker killed in horror crash on Chiang Mai highway

3 hours ago
Phuket man shoots wife in drunken rage at family home | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man shoots wife in drunken rage at family home

3 hours ago
American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist knocked out in late-night Pattaya clash

3 hours ago
Phuket seaplane plan aims to jet-set luxury tourism sky-high | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket seaplane plan aims to jet-set luxury tourism sky-high

4 hours ago
Bangkok cracks down on smoking to clear the air for all | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok cracks down on smoking to clear the air for all

5 hours ago
Anutin tells Cambodia: Pull out weapons, civilians first | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin tells Cambodia: Pull out weapons, civilians first

5 hours ago
PM Anutin blasts NHSO as hospitals buckle under Gold Card debt | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin blasts NHSO as hospitals buckle under Gold Card debt

6 hours ago
Thaksin stays upbeat in jail as political heat builds outside | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin stays upbeat in jail as political heat builds outside

6 hours ago
Phuket police race donated eyes to airport for transplant | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police race donated eyes to airport for transplant

7 hours ago
Mariah Carey dazzles Bangkok with &#8216;Mimi&#8217; world tour arrival | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mariah Carey dazzles Bangkok with ‘Mimi’ world tour arrival

7 hours ago
Blaze traps residents in 38-storey Bangkok condo inferno (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Blaze traps residents in 38-storey Bangkok condo inferno (video)

7 hours ago
American tourist jumps off Pattaya boat, dodges rescue attempts | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist jumps off Pattaya boat, dodges rescue attempts

8 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon pushes south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain as monsoon pushes south

10 hours ago
Thai man loses fingers after neighbour plants bomb on his motorcycle | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man loses fingers after neighbour plants bomb on his motorcycle

23 hours ago
Thailand bets big on solar to fast-track net-zero goal | Thaiger Business News

Thailand bets big on solar to fast-track net-zero goal

23 hours ago
Thai man wanted for allegedly killing and dumping body in Phetchaburi pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man wanted for allegedly killing and dumping body in Phetchaburi pond

24 hours ago
Vendors plead for peace as border tensions crush Surin trade (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Vendors plead for peace as border tensions crush Surin trade (video)

1 day ago
Thai transwoman caught on CCTV stealing from drunk man sleeping in car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman caught on CCTV stealing from drunk man sleeping in car

1 day ago
Environment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.