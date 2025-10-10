Baby turtles make a break for it on Koh Thalu Beach

Over 100 endangered hawksbill sea turtles hatched on a beach at Koh Thalu Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan Noi district, marking a significant win for marine conservation efforts.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) confirmed that 101 hatchlings were born, following 65 days of careful monitoring by rangers and marine conservation teams. The eggs were laid on August 14 by a mother hawksbill turtle, with the site immediately secured to protect the nest from predators, human activity, and environmental threats.

Ekarit Duangmala, chief of Ao Siam National Park, said the outcome reflects progress in local marine protection initiatives.

“This is an excellent sign for ongoing efforts to restore the sea turtle population in the area. The survival rate from this clutch is 65%, which is very promising.”

Of the original 155 eggs, 101 successfully hatched, while 19 were found to be spoiled and 29 were unfertilised. Six hatchlings, sadly, died shortly after emerging from their shells.

The hawksbill turtle is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with its global population under threat due to illegal poaching, habitat loss, pollution, and climate change. The species is known for its beautiful shell, which has made it a frequent target of wildlife trafficking.

The newly hatched turtles are currently under the care of the Siam Marine Resources Rehabilitation Foundation, which provides nourishment and medical checks before their release back into the wild. The organisation said the hatchlings would be returned to the sea once they are strong enough to face the natural challenges of the open ocean, reported Bangkok Post.

This latest hatching event follows an increase in sea turtle nesting sites across Thailand’s coastal areas, suggesting conservation measures and public awareness campaigns may be starting to pay off.

Officials from Ao Siam National Park and the DNP said they remain committed to monitoring the local beaches and collaborating with conservation groups to ensure the long-term survival of marine turtle populations in the region.