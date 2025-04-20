Intoxicated Pattaya driver causes injures 7 in Songkran crash

A car accident involving multiple vehicles and seven injured bystanders occurred on Thepprasit Road in Pattaya, during the Songkran celebrations yesterday, April 19. The driver, a foreign national around 50 years old, appeared intoxicated and was taken to the hospital following the crash.

The incident involved a black Honda which overturned on the roadside following the accident. In addition to the driver’s injuries, seven bystanders were injured, as well as four other cars and two motorcycles, which were damaged.

The seven injured individuals were participating in the Songkran festivities by the roadside at the time and were also taken to the hospital for medical treatment after they were struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses reported that the car initially parked by the roadside suddenly accelerated, colliding with motorcycles and other cars. The driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police have documented the scene and are investigating the incident. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine whether legal proceedings are necessary, reported Pattaya News.

In similar news, a drunken 32 year old Chinese tourist crashed his pickup truck into multiple parked vehicles on Pattaya Third Road, Soi Chalermprakiat 21 on April 17.

Pattaya police responded to reports of the collisions around 4.30am, finding the Chinese tourist passed out in the running vehicle after he had reportedly vomited out the window before their arrival. The heavily intoxicated and disoriented tourist was apprehended at the scene.

In other news, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit has announced that Thailand will implement stricter penalties for drunk drivers through collaboration between the Transport and Interior Ministries to combat the persistent issue of traffic accidents.

Highlighting the ineffectiveness of current laws in deterring repeat offenders, the government plans to amend legislation to impose harsher penalties and eliminate suspended sentences for drink driving, a significant contributor to the 284 fatalities and 2,307 injuries recorded during last year’s new year period alone, according to the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation.