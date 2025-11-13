Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash

A taxi driver in Bangkok died after blacking out while driving, causing his vehicle to crash into trees and overturn during the early hours of the morning.

A 38 year old taxi driver, identified only as Chayanan, was killed in a horrific accident after losing consciousness while driving, causing his vehicle to veer off the road, smash into two large trees, and flip onto its roof.

The crash occurred around 3.50am today, November 13, near Theparak 53 Alley in the Khlong Thanon subdistrict, Sai Mai district, Bangkok.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the yellow taxi overturned on the pavement, wheels pointing skywards. Chayanan was discovered lifeless inside the vehicle, having sustained a severe head injury and a broken right arm. The force of the impact was so powerful that it uprooted two mature trees and damaged a nearby metal signpost.

Police officers from Sai Mai Police Station, forensic doctors from Bhumibol Hospital, and rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were all present during the investigation. Officers confirmed there were no signs of involvement from other vehicles.

No skid marks were found on the road, leading investigators to believe that the driver lost consciousness while travelling at high speed before slamming into the trees, reported KhaoSod.

“It appears he blacked out suddenly, which caused him to lose control. There’s no evidence of braking or swerving.”

Officials are in the process of contacting the driver’s family. His body has been transferred to Bhumibol Hospital for further examination.

In a similar incident, a Thai man averted a potential road disaster in Pathum Thani on October 27, after his friend suffered a fatal heart attack while driving. The incident occurred around 3pm on Phahonyothin Road in the Khlong Luang district.

Police from Khlong Luang Police Station arrived to find a 39 year old man lifeless in the driver’s seat of a white SUV, which had come to a stop in the right lane.