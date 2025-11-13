Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash

Crash site reveals extensive damage but no sign of other vehicles

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 13, 2025, 9:35 AM
96 1 minute read
Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A taxi driver in Bangkok died after blacking out while driving, causing his vehicle to crash into trees and overturn during the early hours of the morning.

A 38 year old taxi driver, identified only as Chayanan, was killed in a horrific accident after losing consciousness while driving, causing his vehicle to veer off the road, smash into two large trees, and flip onto its roof.

The crash occurred around 3.50am today, November 13, near Theparak 53 Alley in the Khlong Thanon subdistrict, Sai Mai district, Bangkok.

Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash | News by Thaiger

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the yellow taxi overturned on the pavement, wheels pointing skywards. Chayanan was discovered lifeless inside the vehicle, having sustained a severe head injury and a broken right arm. The force of the impact was so powerful that it uprooted two mature trees and damaged a nearby metal signpost.

Police officers from Sai Mai Police Station, forensic doctors from Bhumibol Hospital, and rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were all present during the investigation. Officers confirmed there were no signs of involvement from other vehicles.

No skid marks were found on the road, leading investigators to believe that the driver lost consciousness while travelling at high speed before slamming into the trees, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash | News by Thaiger

Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash | News by Thaiger

“It appears he blacked out suddenly, which caused him to lose control. There’s no evidence of braking or swerving.”

Officials are in the process of contacting the driver’s family. His body has been transferred to Bhumibol Hospital for further examination.

In a similar incident, a Thai man averted a potential road disaster in Pathum Thani on October 27, after his friend suffered a fatal heart attack while driving. The incident occurred around 3pm on Phahonyothin Road in the Khlong Luang district.

Police from Khlong Luang Police Station arrived to find a 39 year old man lifeless in the driver’s seat of a white SUV, which had come to a stop in the right lane.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand gives illegal migrant workers a year-long lifeline

14 seconds ago
Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash | Thaiger Bangkok News

Blackout behind the wheel kills Bangkok taxi driver in crash

17 minutes ago
Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain and strong winds | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for cold snap, heavy rain and strong winds

34 minutes ago
Thai man defends attack of brother&#8217;s bullies at school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man defends attack of brother’s bullies at school

16 hours ago
Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Indian woman with severe injuries denied boarding in Chiang Mai

16 hours ago
Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai vendor fined 2,000 baht after allegedly overcharging South Korean YouTubers

17 hours ago
Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bus loses power, slams into car and shop on steep hill

17 hours ago
HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls | Thaiger Thailand News

HIV positive Thai man accused of raping at least 7 girls

18 hours ago
People&#8217;s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party urges tough diplomacy after border mine blast

18 hours ago
Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour | Thaiger Education

Choosing a school in Thailand: 10 questions every expat parent should ask on a campus tour

18 hours ago
Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai rapist arrested after Burmese victim tricks him into revealing identity

18 hours ago
Central Thailand civil servant’s vow fulfilled with lucky numbers | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand civil servant’s vow fulfilled with lucky numbers

19 hours ago
Police arrest foreign rider for dangerous stunts in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Police arrest foreign rider for dangerous stunts in Phuket

19 hours ago
Phuket leads Thailand’s tourist rebound with Russian boom | Thaiger Tourism News

Phuket leads Thailand’s tourist rebound with Russian boom

19 hours ago
Foreigner steals motorbike in Phuket after petting dog (video) | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner steals motorbike in Phuket after petting dog (video)

20 hours ago
Klatham Party MP assets frozen due to online gambling links | Thaiger Thailand News

Klatham Party MP assets frozen due to online gambling links

20 hours ago
Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorbike crash kills 2 in freak handlebar tangle

20 hours ago
Bangkok dust levels spike as orange alert hits 3 districts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok dust levels spike as orange alert hits 3 districts

20 hours ago
Thai man commits suicide in gold shop after 200,000 baht heist fails | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide in gold shop after 200,000 baht heist fails

22 hours ago
Thai business loans expected to rise as year-end demand heats up | Thaiger Business News

Thai business loans expected to rise as year-end demand heats up

22 hours ago
PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin wipes tears while comforting soldiers injured in border landmine

22 hours ago
Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man attacks gran with metal bar over money dispute

22 hours ago
Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate | Thaiger Thailand News

Explicit dance video from Lopburi tattoo contest triggers body-shaming debate

23 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s booze rules baffle drinkers with surprise fines | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand’s booze rules baffle drinkers with surprise fines

23 hours ago
Police suspect murder-suicide after family of 5 found dead in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Police suspect murder-suicide after family of 5 found dead in Chon Buri

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 13, 2025, 9:35 AM
96 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.