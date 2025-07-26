Wrong-way rider causes crash near Sattahip

Police comb CCTV footage as third biker slams into wreckage

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
18 minutes ago
Last Updated: Saturday, July 26, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A three-motorbike collision unfolded on Highway 331 near Sattahip late on Thursday, leaving one man seriously injured and another rider lucky to walk away.

The accident occurred at around 10pm on July 24 when 49 year old Boonchalerm Singngoi, riding a white-and-red Honda Wave 125i, reportedly entered the highway from the Khao Mai Kaew market – but heading in the wrong direction.

Travelling against oncoming traffic, Boonchalerm collided head-on with 52 year old Amnat Noi-ocha, who was riding legally on his grey Honda Nice. The impact was so violent that both motorcycles were sent crashing across the road.

Rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya were quickly dispatched to the scene, along with volunteers who provided urgent medical aid. Amnat sustained serious injuries, including a deep laceration on his left leg, a torn eyelid, and a head wound. He was stabilised at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Just minutes later, the danger escalated further. A third rider, 28 year old Sirilak Bupphasiri, arrived on the scene, unaware of the debris scattered across the road. Riding a red Honda Click, she failed to avoid the wreckage and collided with the already crashed Honda Nice, reported The Pattaya News.

Fortunately, Sirilak sustained only minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation. Her motorbike, however, suffered visible damage in the secondary crash.

Police officers from the local station are now investigating the sequence of events. Authorities are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and gathering witness testimonies to determine the precise cause of the incident.

Legal action is expected to follow based on their findings. At this stage, officers have not confirmed whether alcohol, drugs, or excessive speed played any part in the crash.

The section of Highway 331 where the incident occurred is reportedly known for frequent accidents, especially at night when visibility is reduced and some drivers flout traffic laws.

