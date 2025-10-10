Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video

Viral clip prompts swift action from employer and animal advocates

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 10, 2025
90 1 minute read
Bangkok beauty shop sacks worker who kicked cat on video
Screenshots from Watchdog Thailand Foundation Facebook video

A company dismissed an employee who was filmed kicking a cat, after a video sparked outrage online. The man is due to appear in court to face charges.

A male employee of a beauty company in Don Mueang has been dismissed after a video surfaced of him violently kicking a cat. The clip, which shows the man setting up a camera before launching a full-force kick that sent the feline flying, included a caption that read, “I’d like to ask permission from cat lovers.”

It quickly triggered outrage online, with calls for justice and swift legal action.

The man was later identified as a maintenance worker at A & J Beauty Products, widely known as “Jay Leng Shop.” In response to the backlash, the company issued a formal statement today, October 10, confirming the employee’s termination.

“The Company does not support and cannot accept any form of cruelty to any living being. Therefore, we would like to inform you that Sarusak [surname withheld], a maintenance employee, has been terminated from the Company effective October 10. From now on, any actions of the said individual will not be binding or related to the Company.”

The company also expressed gratitude for the public’s vigilance and reiterated its stance against animal cruelty.

Photo courtesy of Matichon

Meanwhile, animal welfare group Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT) provided an update on the cat’s condition. In a social media post, the foundation confirmed that the animal was safe and had not sustained any injuries.

“The ex-girlfriend of the man who kicked the cat brought the animal to a veterinarian. The cat is safe and unharmed. The woman will continue caring for it.”

The foundation added that the man responsible for the abuse is scheduled to appear in court at Don Mueang today, reported Matichon.

Animal lovers and social media users continue to express outrage, with many praising the swift action taken by both the employer and law enforcement.

Online discussions have also reignited calls for stricter penalties and enforcement around animal cruelty laws in Thailand, with many urging officials to send a clear message that violence against animals will not be tolerated.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Puntid Tantivangphaisal
October 10, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.