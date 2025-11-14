Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital

Puntid Tantivangphaisal Published: November 14, 2025, 4:49 PM
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A man was arrested in Patong after allegedly using a blank gun to threaten two people while driving under the influence near a busy intersection.

The incident unfolded near the Nam Sia Intersection on Phra Metta Road, when Patong Police were alerted around 10pm yesterday, November 13, to a suspicious pickup truck with obscured number plates threatening passers-by with what appeared to be a firearm. The vehicle then fled in the direction of Patong Hospital.

Police units across patrol, traffic, and investigations teams quickly coordinated to track down the suspect. Officers intercepted the covered pickup outside Patong Hospital, which is conveniently opposite Patong Police Station, using tactical driving techniques to box in the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as 30 year old Adiphong Simalai, was ordered to exit the vehicle. Upon searching the truck, officers discovered a blank gun and two 9mm blank rounds, which were immediately confiscated for further inspection.

Adiphong was then subjected to a breathalyser test, returning a result of 127 milligrams per 100 millilitres, more than double Thailand’s legal alcohol limit.

He was taken into custody for questioning and now faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence and wielding a firearm-like object to cause fear or panic. The case has been handed over to an investigating officer for formal legal proceedings.

Patong Police confirmed that Patong Police Station Superintendent Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirasawat had been briefed on the arrest.

The report did not clarify what triggered the gun threat or whether the victims knew the suspect, according to The Phuket News.

The blank firearm, while incapable of firing live rounds, is still considered a weapon under Thai law when used to intimidate or threaten.

As of now, no injuries were reported, and police have yet to reveal whether Adiphong had a previous criminal record.

Police urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

