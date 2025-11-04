Drunk driver crashes into pole, blacks out Chon Buri village

A man crashed his SUV into a utility pole in Chon Buri while driving home under the influence, causing a power outage and injuring himself.

Emergency responders rushed to the quiet residential area behind the Highway Police Station in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, around 4am today, November 4. They found a maroon Ford Everest, registered in Chon Buri, smashed against a toppled utility pole that had flattened the front of the vehicle.

The driver, 64 year old Suphanan, was trapped inside the wreck with chest pain from hitting the steering wheel. Rescue teams administered first aid before transferring him to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital.

Suphanan later confessed to police that he had been drinking before the crash.

“I don’t remember what happened. I must have blacked out while driving. When I woke up, the crash had already happened.”

The impact not only left the car mangled but also triggered a widespread power outage across the village. Residents woke to find their electricity cut just before dawn.

Officers from Sawang Boriboon Rescue and local police secured the area while awaiting Provincial Electricity Authority technicians, who worked swiftly to remove the damaged pole and restore power to affected homes.

Police confirmed that the vehicle has been impounded for further investigation. Suphanan faces charges related to reckless driving and property damage, as well as possible penalties under drunk driving laws, reported Matichon.

The crash serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of drink driving, particularly in residential zones during the early hours. No other injuries were reported.

Locals expressed frustration but relief that no one else was harmed. Electricity was restored later that morning after workers replaced the pole and cleared debris.

Police are continuing their investigation and will decide on further legal action once Suphanan recovers.

