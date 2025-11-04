Chaos erupts at Miss Universe as contestants walk out after clash with Thai organiser

The pre-pageant activities for the 74th Miss Universe final competition in Thailand descended into chaos after several contestants walked out of an event, citing disrespectful behaviour by the Thai Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) Vice President, Nawat Itsaragrisil.

MGR Online reported today, November 4, that Mexico’s representative, Fátima Bosch, refused to participate in activities organised by the Thailand-based public relations team following a conflict between Nawat and the Mexico-based MUO team yesterday, November 3.

According to reports, Nawat clashed with another MUO shareholder, Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú, after the Mexican MUO team allegedly encouraged contestants to promote an online gambling platform, which violates Thai law.

Today, the Thai MUO team held a ceremony to present sashes to each contestant for the upcoming Miss Universe final round on November 21. During the event, Nawat reportedly approached Bosch and questioned her refusal to participate in some of the Thai team’s activities.

Bosch attempted to explain herself, but Nawat interrupted and ordered her to listen to him instead. The exchange reportedly caused Bosch to leave the event in tears.

Following her departure, Miss Universe 2024 winner Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark also walked out in solidarity. Several other contestants attempted to leave, but Nawat allegedly instructed security guards to close all the doors. In a viral video, he was heard saying:

“Stop, close the doors. Stop! Sit down. If you want to continue the contest, sit down. If you step out, the rest of the girls continue.”

Bosch later told the media that she loves Thailand and respects everyone, but claimed Nawat shouted at her due to the dispute with the Mexican MUO team. She said his behaviour was disrespectful and unfair, despite her efforts to remain professional and avoid any conflict.

Theilvig also spoke to reporters before leaving the venue, saying she believed Nawat’s conduct violated women’s rights. She later posted a photo of herself with other contestants on Instagram, captioned:

“This is women empowerment. This is sisterhood. Forever and always.”

Nawat has not yet addressed the incident publicly. Meanwhile, many Miss Universe fans are questioning who will crown the next beauty queen this year in the absence of Victoria Kjær Theilvig.