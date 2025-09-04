Chon Buri’s Takhian Tia signs MOU to fight drugs in schools

A new initiative aims to create safer, drug-free schools with community collaboration and education

September 4, 2025
71 1 minute read
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

In Takhian Tia, Chon Buri, a new initiative was launched to combat drug abuse and vice in schools. Key local leaders signed an MOU to create a drug-free and safe environment for students.

On Tuesday, September 2, a significant step was taken in Takhian Tia’s battle against drug abuse in schools. At Ban Nawang School’s multipurpose hall, Deputy Mayor Wachira Sujoe represented Mayor Mitchai Prabsattham at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Drug-Free and Vice-Free Educational Institutions project. This initiative aims to combat substance abuse, violence, and other harmful behaviours in local schools.

The ceremony saw the participation of several key figures, including Mansruang Menanet, Director of Ban Nawang School, Police Sub-Lieutenant Suriya Klaharn, Deputy Inspector of Bang Lamung Police Station, and Phromthep Ngernmag, Acting Director of Takhian Tia Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospital. Their involvement underscored the united effort to address the serious issues of drug abuse and vice among students.

The MOU, signed between Ban Nawang School and Takhian Tia Subdistrict Municipality, addresses a range of issues affecting student safety, including drugs, alcohol, gambling, violence, smoking, and pornography.

The agreement is a clear message of commitment to ensuring that the school environment is safe and free from such threats. The project’s focus is on enhancing parental confidence by delivering tangible, positive results.

To tackle these challenges, the project will employ various strategies, including identifying at-risk students through screening (Re-X-Ray), running anti-drug and anti-vice campaigns, and integrating drug prevention into the curriculum.

There will also be a focus on setting up monitoring and evaluation measures to track the project’s effectiveness and ensure its long-term impact, according to The Pattaya News.

Chon Buri's Takhian Tia signs MOU to fight drugs in schools | News by Thaiger

The MOU will last for one year, with activities planned to address these issues through collaboration between local authorities, schools, and the community.

In addition to the Takhian Tia Subdistrict Public Health Division, the project will also benefit from the active participation of teachers, students, and parents.

