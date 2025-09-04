Can you use dollars in Thailand? Yes, but don’t

The Thaiger key takeaways

Dollars are rarely accepted: Most places in Thailand, including street food stalls and taxis, only accept Thai baht.

Bring dollars for exchange: American dollars are useful for exchanging into baht at competitive rates upon arrival.

Always carry baht for daily expenses: While US dollars are good for exchange, baht is essential for most transactions in Thailand.

Travellers often wonder whether carrying dollars in Thailand is practical. The answer is simple: while you might find the occasional exception, Thailand runs on the Thai baht. Dollars are useful when entering the country or exchanging money, but for daily life, from street food to taxis, baht is the only currency that works smoothly.

Using dollars in Thailand

Can I pay with dollars in Thailand?

In everyday situations, the answer is no. Street vendors, restaurants, taxis, and shops will almost always expect payment in baht. Handing over dollar bills at a food stall or convenience store will only cause confusion and then rejection.

The only places where you might occasionally see dollars accepted are large tourist hotels, duty-free shops, or certain high-end businesses catering to international visitors. Even there, the exchange rate is rarely favourable compared to official banks or currency counters. For convenience and value, converting your dollars into baht as soon as possible is always the smarter choice.

Why bring dollars at all?

Even though you cannot use them directly, carrying dollars still makes sense. Many travellers bring dollars specifically to exchange for Thai baht on arrival. Exchange counters in Thailand almost always accept dollars, and they typically offer competitive rates compared to other foreign currencies.

A common consensus seems to indicate that exchanging at a Supperich by the airport is the best thing to do. There seems to be a unanimous agreement that the rates are good and you will not experience a lot of issues with exchanging. Whether you will use it or not, make sure to research or check out multiple rates before diving in.

Clean, newer notes in higher denominations (US$50 and US$100) tend to secure slightly better exchange rates. Smaller bills are also accepted, but you may not get as strong a value. In short, dollars serve as a gateway currency, reliable to carry in but meant to be swapped for baht quickly.

What is the best currency to bring to Thailand?

If you are planning ahead, the best currency to bring to Thailand is still the dollar. It is reliable, widely recognised, and easy to exchange across the country. However, it is crucial to exchange into baht for actual spending. Thailand’s daily transactions, whether it is a tuk-tuk ride, a quick bowl of noodles, or shopping in local markets, run entirely on baht.

So, is it better to carry US$ or baht to Thailand? The smart answer is both: bring dollars for exchanging, but always carry baht for your daily needs. This way, you avoid poor exchange rates at hotels or shops, and you will never find yourself stuck in a situation where your money is not accepted.

Is US$100 a lot in Thailand?

To put things into perspective, US$100 (roughly 3,200 baht depending on the exchange rate) goes a long way. For budget travellers, that amount can cover a guesthouse stay, three meals a day, and transport for several days. For mid-range travellers, it might mean a nice dinner, a massage, and still enough left over for a taxi ride.

Of course, in luxury hotels or fine dining restaurants, US$100 will disappear more quickly. But for everyday life, it still provides strong value. This is exactly why converting your dollars into baht is so essential, as it unlocks the full purchasing power of your money.

So, can you use dollars in Thailand? Technically, yes, but only in a few rare cases. Thailand runs on baht, and that is how you will get the best value and the smoothest experience. Bring some dollars to exchange on arrival, but once you are here, keep baht in your pocket. At the end of the day, your wallet and your trip will be better off in baht.

