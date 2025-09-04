15 year old Thai girl stabbed for viewing rival’s TikTok profile

A 15 year old Thai girl sustained an arm injury after being stabbed in a public park in the southern province of Phatthalung, allegedly over viewing a TikTok profile of her rival.

Officers from Mueang Phatthalung Police Station were called to the park on Thun Bamrung Road in the Khuha Sawan sub-district at around 5.30pm yesterday, September 3. They found the schoolgirl with a deep cut to her right arm and several bruises across her body.

She was rushed to Phatthalung Hospital for treatment, while officers at the scene questioned her friend. The girl was later confirmed to be in a stable condition.

The friend told police that they had gone to the park after school. While relaxing there, a rival group of 17 year old teenagers from another school arrived on more than ten motorcycles.

One member of the group asked the victim to discuss their online conflict. The conversation quickly escalated into an argument and then into violence.

According to the friend, the dispute began when the victim viewed a TikTok profile belonging to one of the rivals. The profile owner was notified and reacted angrily, sparking a heated exchange online. The two groups later encountered each other at the park, leading to the attack.

By the time police arrived, the attackers had fled. Officers said they plan to summon all those involved for questioning.

Police added that the attacker may face charges under Section 295 of the Criminal Code, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. However, as the suspect is a minor, the punishment would differ.

In a similar case in July, a 16 year old boy in Pattaya stabbed a 12 year old following an online dispute over a mocking social media post about a girl.