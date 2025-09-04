15 year old Thai girl stabbed for viewing rival’s TikTok profile

Police prepare charges as teenage conflict spirals into violence

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin27 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
59 1 minute read
15 year old Thai girl stabbed for viewing rival’s TikTok profile | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A 15 year old Thai girl sustained an arm injury after being stabbed in a public park in the southern province of Phatthalung, allegedly over viewing a TikTok profile of her rival.

Officers from Mueang Phatthalung Police Station were called to the park on Thun Bamrung Road in the Khuha Sawan sub-district at around 5.30pm yesterday, September 3. They found the schoolgirl with a deep cut to her right arm and several bruises across her body.

She was rushed to Phatthalung Hospital for treatment, while officers at the scene questioned her friend. The girl was later confirmed to be in a stable condition.

The friend told police that they had gone to the park after school. While relaxing there, a rival group of 17 year old teenagers from another school arrived on more than ten motorcycles.

One member of the group asked the victim to discuss their online conflict. The conversation quickly escalated into an argument and then into violence.

Thai teen stabbed over TikTok conflict
Photo via KomChadLuek

According to the friend, the dispute began when the victim viewed a TikTok profile belonging to one of the rivals. The profile owner was notified and reacted angrily, sparking a heated exchange online. The two groups later encountered each other at the park, leading to the attack.

By the time police arrived, the attackers had fled. Officers said they plan to summon all those involved for questioning.

Related Articles
TikTok progile view leads to stabbing in Phattalung public park
Photo via Matichon

Police added that the attacker may face charges under Section 295 of the Criminal Code, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. However, as the suspect is a minor, the punishment would differ.

In a similar case in July, a 16 year old boy in Pattaya stabbed a 12 year old following an online dispute over a mocking social media post about a girl.

Latest Thailand News
Tensions escalate as Thai officials demand Cambodians to leave illegal settlements (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Tensions escalate as Thai officials demand Cambodians to leave illegal settlements (video)

1 minute ago
15 year old Thai girl stabbed for viewing rival&#8217;s TikTok profile | Thaiger Thailand News

15 year old Thai girl stabbed for viewing rival’s TikTok profile

27 minutes ago
Chon Buri&#8217;s Takhian Tia signs MOU to fight drugs in schools | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri’s Takhian Tia signs MOU to fight drugs in schools

2 hours ago
Police intercept illegal transport of 71 Myanmar nationals in Tak | Thaiger Crime News

Police intercept illegal transport of 71 Myanmar nationals in Tak

2 hours ago
New non-stop Mumbai to Phuket flight opens doors for tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

New non-stop Mumbai to Phuket flight opens doors for tourists

2 hours ago
Man arrested for indecent acts against woman with disability in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for indecent acts against woman with disability in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Bangkok taxi passenger injured in random shooting, suspect blames mental illness | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi passenger injured in random shooting, suspect blames mental illness

2 hours ago
Police bust drug ring in Bangkok, seizing assets over 13 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust drug ring in Bangkok, seizing assets over 13 million baht

3 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s beach camping proposal faces opposition from tourists | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s beach camping proposal faces opposition from tourists

3 hours ago
Thai man shoots motorcyclist in Trang, mistaking victim for thief | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man shoots motorcyclist in Trang, mistaking victim for thief

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s aviation authority may lift Nok Air flight suspension | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand’s aviation authority may lift Nok Air flight suspension

3 hours ago
Phuket’s Patong Tunnel greenlit with 11-billion-baht budget | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Patong Tunnel greenlit with 11-billion-baht budget

3 hours ago
Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian smugglers caught with illegal cigarettes in Sa Kaeo

3 hours ago
Phumtham faces legal heat over House dissolution request | Thaiger Bangkok News

Phumtham faces legal heat over House dissolution request

3 hours ago
Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala&#8217;s Betong district | Thaiger South Thailand News

Durian wholesaler shot dead in Yala’s Betong district

4 hours ago
2 more victims die in hospital following murder-suicide in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

2 more victims die in hospital following murder-suicide in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Political showdown: Thailand&#8217;s House to vote on new PM tomorrow | Thaiger Politics News

Political showdown: Thailand’s House to vote on new PM tomorrow

4 hours ago
Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell | Thaiger Crime News

Mystery woman’s body found in suitcase weighed down with dumbbell

4 hours ago
Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning issued for 35 Thai provinces including Bangkok

5 hours ago
Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuks set to go electric in new pilot project

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tuk tuk driver denies physically assaulting Chinese tourist

20 hours ago
Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea | Thaiger Politics News

Sri Lanka brews Thai ties with world-famous Ceylon tea

21 hours ago
Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya monks slammed for loitering at markets for alms

21 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclists slammed for risky U-turn on Phuket traffic island

21 hours ago
British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

British pensioner’s prized tricycle swiped in Northeast Thailand

22 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin27 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025
59 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.