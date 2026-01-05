Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha

Key insights from the news Copy A woman was detained in Sri Racha on January 3 for offering overpriced and misleading tourism services to visitors heading to Koh Si Chang island, following local complaints.

A woman was detained at a pier in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri, on January 3, following complaints that she was offering overpriced and misleading tourism services to visitors heading to Koh Si Chang island.

The operation took place at Koh Loi Pier, a ferry terminal popular among tourists travelling to Koh Si Chang, an island destination off the Chon Buri coast. The crackdown was ordered by Chon Buri Governor Narit Niramaiwong and led by Sri Racha District Chief Weekit Manarojkit.

A joint task force comprising district security officials, officers from Sri Racha Police Station, the Marine Department, Sri Racha Municipality, members of the district Volunteer Defence Corps (Unit 2), and Lions Club volunteers from the “Phithak Ratch” group, was mobilised to inspect the area.

The operation followed reports from locals who claimed that individuals at the pier were promoting motorcycle rentals, accommodation, and speedboat services with misleading information. Some reportedly claimed to be related to the government to gain tourists’ trust.

The Pattaya News reported that authorities identified a 44 year old woman, referred to only as Big, who matched the description given in the complaints. She was questioned and later tested positive for illegal drugs during a urine screening, before being handed over to Sri Racha Police for further legal action.

Officials also found she had been distributing flyers and business cards without authorisation, in violation of Section 10 of the Act on Maintaining Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Kingdom B.E. 2535 (1992), amended in 2017. The offence carries a maximum fine of 5,000 baht.

To ensure the safety of maritime transport services, ferry and speedboat operators were also subjected to random drug tests, all of which came back negative. Officials say the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to maintain tourist safety and protect Chonburi’s image as a trusted destination.

