Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 7, 2026, 5:34 PM
61 2 minutes read
Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ จ่าแสบ มาแล้วจร้า

Key insights from the news

  • A police officer in Chon Buri, identified as Sergeant Saeb, was involved in a road accident where a Rayong officer blamed a foreign motorist for the crash.
  • The Rayong officer, who refused to show his driving licence, insisted on blaming the foreign driver, despite Saeb confirming the foreigner was legally in Thailand and not at fault.
  • The confrontation escalated with the Rayong officer demanding respect and threatening Saeb, who was performing his duties to investigate the incident.
  • Saeb has formally reported the incident, accusing the Rayong officer of obstructing justice and insulting him, but no updates on disciplinary actions have been provided.

A police officer caused a road accident, blaming a foreign motorist, and refusing to cooperate with legal procedures, leading to a heated confrontation with a traffic police officer in Chon Buri.

The incident came to light after a traffic officer shared bodycam footage on January 1. The officer identified himself as Police Sergeant Saeb from Phanat Nikhom Police Station in Chon Buri.

In the video, the other party repeatedly claimed he was a police captain from Mueang Rayong Police Station. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt with the Royal Thai Police logo on it.

According to Saeb, he was on patrol when he encountered the Rayong officer arguing with a foreign driver on the left lane of a road. Upon checking the situation, Saeb learned that the Rayong officer’s pickup truck had crashed into the rear of the foreigner’s vehicle.

Saeb requested driving licences from both drivers. The foreign motorist cooperated fully and presented valid documents.

Police crashes car into foreigner's vehicle and obstructs investigation
Photo via Facebook/ จ่าแสบ มาแล้วจร้า

However, the Rayong officer refused to show his driving licence, repeatedly stating that he was a police officer and insisting Saeb focus his investigation on the foreigner instead.

The Rayong officer accused the foreign driver of causing the accident and alleged that he was staying in Thailand illegally. Saeb said he checked the foreigner’s documents and confirmed that he was legally in the country and held a valid driving licence. Saeb also stated that the foreigner was not at fault in the crash.

Related Articles
Chon Buri traffic cop confronts with fellow officer after crash
Photo via Facebook/ จ่าแสบ มาแล้วจร้า

As the argument escalated, the Rayong officer reportedly raised his voice at the foreign driver. Saeb intervened, asking both sides to calm down and advising them to contact their insurance companies.

The confrontation then shifted towards Saeb himself. The Rayong officer allegedly demanded respect, citing his age and seniority. Saeb responded that he had shown proper respect but was performing his duties and expected the same in return.

Senior police attempts to escape charge with his power
Photo via Facebook/ จ่าแสบ มาแล้วจร้า

The Rayong officer later asked for Saeb’s full name and allegedly threatened to use his influence and connections against him.

Saeb did not disclose how the incident was ultimately resolved but confirmed that he had formally reported the matter. He accused the Rayong officer of insulting him and obstructing an officer in the line of duty.

As of now, police have not released any further updates regarding disciplinary or legal action related to the incident.

Thaiger QUIZ
Chon Buri Road Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What role did Police Sergeant Saeb have during the incident?
  2. 2. What was the reason for the confrontation between the two officers?
  3. 3. What did the Rayong officer accuse the foreign driver of?
  4. 4. How did the foreign motorist respond when asked for his driving license?
  5. 5. What did Saeb confirm about the foreign motorist's legal status?
  6. 6. What did the Rayong officer demand from Saeb during the confrontation?
  7. 7. What did Saeb do when the argument escalated?
  8. 8. What threat did the Rayong officer allegedly make towards Saeb?
  9. 9. What did Saeb accuse the Rayong officer of doing?
  10. 10. What updates have been provided regarding disciplinary action in the incident?

Latest Thailand News
Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Loyal dog found guarding body of truck driver in Samut Prakan

14 seconds ago
Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation

6 minutes ago
BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man | Thaiger Thailand News

BTS accused of bias in Rabbit Card seizure from Myanmar man

38 minutes ago
Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man escapes punishment for child sex abuse with suicide

1 hour ago
Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen mum and child abandoned in Trat after online meetup

2 hours ago
Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier killed in knife attack by ex-police after border duty

2 hours ago
Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival | Thaiger Thailand News

Tomorrowland heads to Thailand as first full-scale Asian festival

2 hours ago
Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya filler disaster leaves woman with swollen face for 2 years

2 hours ago
Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

3 hours ago
Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack

4 hours ago
Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong

5 hours ago
Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya | Thaiger Business News

Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya

6 hours ago
Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here&#8217;s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here’s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you

6 hours ago
Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

7 hours ago
Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

7 hours ago
Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong

8 hours ago
South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry

8 hours ago
Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket

8 hours ago
Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week

8 hours ago
Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River

24 hours ago
Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand

24 hours ago
Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school

1 day ago
Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 day ago
Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break

1 day ago
Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 7, 2026, 5:34 PM
61 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.