Thai police shifts blame to foreigner after car crash and obstructs investigation

The incident came to light after a traffic officer shared bodycam footage on January 1. The officer identified himself as Police Sergeant Saeb from Phanat Nikhom Police Station in Chon Buri.

In the video, the other party repeatedly claimed he was a police captain from Mueang Rayong Police Station. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt with the Royal Thai Police logo on it.

According to Saeb, he was on patrol when he encountered the Rayong officer arguing with a foreign driver on the left lane of a road. Upon checking the situation, Saeb learned that the Rayong officer’s pickup truck had crashed into the rear of the foreigner’s vehicle.

Saeb requested driving licences from both drivers. The foreign motorist cooperated fully and presented valid documents.

However, the Rayong officer refused to show his driving licence, repeatedly stating that he was a police officer and insisting Saeb focus his investigation on the foreigner instead.

The Rayong officer accused the foreign driver of causing the accident and alleged that he was staying in Thailand illegally. Saeb said he checked the foreigner’s documents and confirmed that he was legally in the country and held a valid driving licence. Saeb also stated that the foreigner was not at fault in the crash.

As the argument escalated, the Rayong officer reportedly raised his voice at the foreign driver. Saeb intervened, asking both sides to calm down and advising them to contact their insurance companies.

The confrontation then shifted towards Saeb himself. The Rayong officer allegedly demanded respect, citing his age and seniority. Saeb responded that he had shown proper respect but was performing his duties and expected the same in return.

The Rayong officer later asked for Saeb’s full name and allegedly threatened to use his influence and connections against him.

Saeb did not disclose how the incident was ultimately resolved but confirmed that he had formally reported the matter. He accused the Rayong officer of insulting him and obstructing an officer in the line of duty.

As of now, police have not released any further updates regarding disciplinary or legal action related to the incident.