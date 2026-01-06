Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 6, 2026, 10:17 AM
172 1 minute read
Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiPost

Key insights from the news

  • A 59-year-old Swedish tourist, Stefan Peter Karzal, drowned at Somprasong Beach in Chon Buri on January 4 after consuming beer before swimming.
  • Despite immediate CPR efforts from bystanders and rescuers, Karzal was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the incident was reported around 1:30 PM.
  • Authorities are conducting an investigation, collecting evidence, and have coordinated with the Swedish embassy to notify the victim's family for repatriation of the body.
  • The incident highlights a troubling trend of drowning cases in Thailand, with recent reports of similar incidents involving tourists and locals alike.

A Swedish tourist drowned in the sea off Somprasong Beach in the Na Jomtien sub-district of Sattahip district, Chon Buri province, on Sunday, January 4, despite efforts by rescuers and bystanders to revive him.

Officers from Na Jomtien Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 1.30pm and rushed to the beach along with rescue workers from the Sawang Rojanathammasatan Foundation.

When police arrived, they found beachgoers and witnesses attempting to help the victim, who was later identified as 59 year old Swedish national Stefan Peter Karzal. He was wearing swimwear and lying unconscious on the sand.

Rescuers joined Good Samaritans in performing CPR on the tourist, but all attempts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the victim’s close female companion, they visited the beach to relax and swim. She said Karzal had consumed beer before entering the sea. Shortly afterwards, the drowning incident occurred.

Swedish drowns Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

Police collected evidence at the scene and questioned witnesses before arranging for the body to be transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities have also coordinated with the Swedish embassy to notify the victim’s relatives so arrangements can be made to return the body to Sweden for funeral rites.

Related Articles

Several similar incidents have been reported in Thailand in recent months. Last week, Thai lifeguards successfully rescued a Dutch woman who nearly drowned in the sea off Jomtien Beach. She reportedly suffered muscle cramps while swimming and was initially pulled from the water without a detectable pulse.

Tourist from Sweden dies in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ อธิปบูรพา

In another case reported in Pattaya in August last year, a Thai man saved a Thai woman from drowning after she entered the sea alone following a night of drinking with friends.

Rescue attempts can also be extremely dangerous. Last month, an Israeli man drowned on Koh Pha Ngan while trying to rescue his son. In August last year, a Russian man drowned in Phuket after successfully saving his girlfriend from the sea.

Thaiger QUIZ
Drowning Incident at Somprasong Beach Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What nationality was the tourist who drowned at Somprasong Beach?
  2. 2. At what time did the police receive the alert about the drowning incident?
  3. 3. What was the victim doing at Somprasong Beach before the incident?
  4. 4. What attempts were made to revive the drowning victim?
  5. 5. What did the victim consume before entering the sea?
  6. 6. Where was the body of the victim transferred for examination?
  7. 7. What similar incident occurred last week involving a Dutch woman?
  8. 8. What was one of the causes of danger during rescue attempts mentioned in the article?
  9. 9. What was the age of the Swedish tourist who drowned?
  10. 10. What was done to notify the victim's relatives?

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai pigeon feed sellers back at Tha Phae Gate after arrests

1 minute ago
Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish man drowns in Chon Buri while swimming after drinking beer

36 minutes ago
Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et | Thaiger Crime News

Meth dealer disguised as garland seller arrested in Roi Et

53 minutes ago
French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall | Thaiger Thailand News

French tourist dies after slipping from fifth tier of Koh Samui waterfall

1 hour ago
Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-inmate says prison friend betrays and robs him after release

17 hours ago
Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park | Thaiger Thailand News

Search continues for injured elephant in Khao Yai park

17 hours ago
Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant Thai woman seeks removal of teacher over affair with her soldier husband

17 hours ago
Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand

18 hours ago
Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills | Thaiger Crime News

Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills

18 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist slammed for revving engine, causing smoke in Phuket

18 hours ago
Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead | Thaiger Environment News

Cold air returns, Tak chills to 10°C, stronger monsoon ahead

19 hours ago
Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild serows sighted in Khao Sam Roi Yot national park

19 hours ago
Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunman surrenders after shooting teen in street dispute

19 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addicted Thai man beheads mother, abandons head in rice field

20 hours ago
Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman escapes house fire in Samut Sakhon with nine dogs

21 hours ago
Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-Chinese couple arrested for mule account operation in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Charity run backs youth education across Bangkok

21 hours ago
Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman offering misleading tourist deals detained in Sri Racha

21 hours ago
Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution | Thaiger Thailand News

Outrage after Burmese rape-murder suspects deported without prosecution

21 hours ago
Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger fee hike set for Thailand’s international flights from Feb 2026

22 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border tensions persist despite ceasefire

22 hours ago
Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Chinese nationals arrested with 8,600 SIM cards after illegal entry

22 hours ago
Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Belgian man alleges lack of treatment in Thai hospital due to unpaid bill

23 hours ago
Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Drunk motorcyclist crashes into trailer truck in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman denied entry to South Korea despite valid documents

23 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 6, 2026, 10:17 AM
172 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.