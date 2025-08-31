Khon Kaen police raid karaoke bar, 23 test positive for drugs

In Khon Kaen, police conducted an early morning raid on a karaoke bar yesterday, August 30, discovering 23 patrons who tested positive for drug use. The venue’s owner is now facing charges as a result of the suspected narcotics event.

The raid was prompted by reports that the bar allowed tourists to consume Happy Water, a cocktail containing drugs like MDMA, methamphetamine, diazepam, and ketamine mixed with a beverage. Before the raid, undercover officers had infiltrated the establishment, gathered samples, and confirmed the presence of drugs.

At 6am, officers found 25 patrons, including a male under 20, along with several employees. The bar’s manager and owner were not present. Preliminary tests revealed narcotics in the systems of 23 patrons, leading to charges of drug use and possession.

Police have identified the bar’s owner and issued a summons for questioning. The owner is also facing charges related to selling alcohol to a minor and permitting illegal drug use on the premises, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, in the early hours of August 13, a joint operation led by Banglamung District Chief Patcharapat Sritanyanon and Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyoo, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, raided a nightlife venue in Pattaya.

The mission was part of the 5 Free policy and the Deputy Prime Minister’s No Drugs, No Dealers campaign, targeting illegal activities.

Banglamung District security officials and Pattaya police coordinated the raid at a Pub & Karaoke located at 188/1 Moo 10, Soi Bongkot, South Pattaya. Upon entry, officers instructed staff to stop the music and turn on the lights, then separated male and female patrons for identity checks.

The inspection revealed six foreign workers, five from Laos and one from Myanmar, employed without valid work permits.

Further checks indicated drug use among those at the venue. Nine staff members and one patron tested positive, confirmed via purple urine tests.