Suspects flee sugarcane field near border, abandon 600,000 pills

Daniel Holmes Published: January 5, 2026, 4:49 PM
Authorities have seized a major shipment of methamphetamine after suspects fled into a sugarcane field and abandoned approximately 600,000 pills during an overnight interception operation in Udon Thani province.

The operation was carried out by the Surasakmontri Task Force, working through its interdiction units in the upper northeastern region, in coordination with ranger forces and local police. The drugs were discovered in three large sacks left behind near an unmarked hut in Nam Som district, close to the provincial border.

According to officials, the seizure followed intelligence received late on January 4, warning of a planned drug delivery moving through Pak Chom district in neighbouring Loei province. Based on this information, officers from the Surasakmontri Task Force deployed surveillance teams along known trafficking routes frequently used to transport narcotics across provincial and border areas.Photo via Khaosod

At around 3.00am, officers observed a black pickup truck matching the description provided in the tip-off. When authorities attempted to approach, the vehicle accelerated in an apparent attempt to evade capture. A pursuit followed, with officers tracking the truck as it moved toward rural areas of Nam Som district.

The vehicle eventually stopped near an isolated hut in Ban Non Sung Mai village. Upon noticing the presence of security forces, the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into nearby sugarcane fields and surrounding forested terrain, using darkness and dense vegetation as cover.

A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of three black sacks concealed near the hut. Upon inspection, officers found the sacks contained an estimated 600,000 methamphetamine pills, packaged and ready for distribution.Photo via Khaosod

No suspects were apprehended at the scene, and a manhunt is ongoing. Authorities believe the group involved is part of a larger trafficking network operating across provincial and border zones in the upper northeast, exploiting agricultural areas and remote terrain to avoid detection.

The seized drugs were secured as evidence and transferred to Pak Chom Police Station for formal processing and legal proceedings. Forensic examination and further investigation are underway to identify the individuals involved and trace the origin and intended destination of the narcotics.

Officials from the Surasakmontri Task Force stated that operations will continue to intensify, particularly along known smuggling corridors. They emphasised that cooperation between military units, ranger forces, and police remains critical in disrupting large-scale drug trafficking networks.

Authorities have urged members of the public to report suspicious activity, especially in rural and border areas, as intelligence from local communities continues to play a key role in preventing narcotics from reaching urban centres.

Daniel Holmes Published: January 5, 2026, 4:49 PM
