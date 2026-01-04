Thailand Human Trafficking Police Crackdown Overview

Royal Thai Police target child sexual exploitation fishing industry abuses and cyber trafficking amid growing threats

Daniel Holmes Published: January 4, 2026, 5:28 PM
The Royal Thai Police have announced an intensified nationwide crackdown on human trafficking, with a renewed focus on child sexual abuse, exploitation within the fishing industry, and crimes committed through online platforms. Authorities say the move comes in response to a rising number of cases and increasingly complex criminal methods, particularly those involving children and digital networks.

Police General Thatchai Pitanilabutr, Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Center, said the force is upgrading its prevention and enforcement strategies to keep pace with changing crime patterns. Speaking after a recent situation assessment meeting, he said human trafficking remains a serious and evolving threat that requires coordinated and proactive action.

According to police data for 2025, authorities handled 279 human trafficking cases nationwide. These investigations led to arrest warrants and legal action against 366 suspects, while 317 victims were rescued and placed under protection. The majority of cases involved sexual exploitation, accounting for 246 incidents, followed by 33 cases of forced labor. Among these were 15 cases linked to forced labor in call center scam operations.

Of particular concern, police said, is the high number of children and young people affected. A total of 213 victims identified in trafficking cases last year were minors, highlighting the urgent need for targeted protection and prevention measures.

The data also show a significant shift toward online-based crimes. In 2025, police recorded 170 human trafficking cases carried out through online platforms, representing more than half of all reported cases. Officials said traffickers are increasingly using social media, messaging apps, and digital payment systems to recruit, exploit, and control victims.

In response, the Royal Thai Police will prioritize the suppression of child sexual abuse, sextortion, online exploitation, and trafficking linked to the fishing industry, which has long been identified as a high-risk sector. These enforcement efforts will be paired with public awareness campaigns aimed at educating communities, parents, and young people about the warning signs of trafficking and online grooming.

Police also reaffirmed their commitment to the National Referral Mechanism, which is designed to clearly separate victims from offenders and ensure victims receive appropriate protection, legal assistance, and rehabilitation. This includes support for individuals who may have been deceived into working abroad and later forced into criminal activity.

Police General Thatchai said officers nationwide will receive enhanced training to improve their ability to identify victims, investigate complex cases, and work with domestic and international partners. He stressed that strict law enforcement will be balanced with the protection of victims’ human rights, in line with international standards.

Authorities said the intensified crackdown will continue throughout 2026 as part of a long-term strategy to dismantle trafficking networks and reduce the risk to vulnerable populations across Thailand. Source Khaosod.

